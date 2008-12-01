The Playboy holiday gift guide

NAUGHTY? NICE? SAME THING. HERE'S WHAT TO GET WHEN THE GETTING'S GOOD

Swinger's Holiday

See the word foursome in this mag and you think of three babes, yourself and a hot tub. But get a load of this: Our Ultimate Golf Scram­ble Getaway is a once-in-a-lifetime trip to play in Playboy's Golf Scramble Finals from March 26 to 29. The package includes a slot for your foursome in the tourney—which is hosted by 30 Playmates—along with four deluxe hotel rooms, invites to the Tee Party and the VIP Players' Lin­gerie & PJ Party at the Mansion and lots more. Cost: $20,000 a foursome. For info, e-mail finalsiaplayboygolf.com or call 973-287-6288.