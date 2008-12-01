Virtually perfect

Most video games move with blinding speed and keep you more focused on staying alive than appreciating the scenery. Which is a shame when so much of it is so damn pretty. In fact, every year video games look better, as do their leading ladies. So every Decem­ber we pause the action for a moment to pay tribute to a unique early 21st century phe­nomenon: the virtual vixen. Just be careful— several of these have been known to bite.

OUR FIFTH ANNUAL LOOK AT THE SEXIEST BABES FROH THE SEASON'S HOTTEST GAMES

The Polecats • Afro Samurai (360, PS3) One dragon, four bodies, one hell of a tattoo. But these sisters share more than just ink: They also share the Daimyo—as his personal assassins and playthings. Not a bad gig for a girl with a black belt in ninjutsu and a bloodlust that won't quit. The real question is whether Afro Samurai can handle the quadruple play.

Candy • Ride to Hell (360, PC, PS3) Riding motorcycles is all about freedom—just like being naked. So it's no surprise that in 1969 Candy (born Marcelene Deforest) likes nothing better in this world than an 80 mph clothing-optional romp down the freeway. If you know any secluded spots along Route 66, Ray up in front is open to suggestions.

Vj«i«»»« c..^™«r • Velvet Assassin (360, PC) As an undercover operative, Violette knows better than to check into a hospital in occupied France—unfortu­nately, coma victims don't get much in the way of choice. We're just happy she came to before the Nazis found her. And that she managed to hold on to her Luger. Achtung, Fritz—you're out of luck this time.

Shaundi • Saints Row 2 (360, PS3) She may be your gang's best lieutenant, but just because she knows her way around an AK-47 doesn't mean she doesn't like to mess up the sheets. Don't get any big ideas, though: Her only true love is the Third Street Saints. Remember that—as well as her affinity for Loa Dust—and you'll have the time of your life.

Jack and Yakecan • Damnation (360, PC, PS3) If either of these two knew who the other was, things wouldn't be so chummy. Ex-healers turned insurgents don't typically soap up the backs of the PSI's top scientists. And if Jack knew Yakecan was a Peacemaker, those knives wouldn't stay sheathed for long. Sometimes ignorance really is bliss.

Atalanta • Rise of the Argonauts (360, PC, PS3) Surviving alone as a young girl with two dead parents in the jungles of Saria will teach you one of two things: to fight or to die. Ask the island's native satyrs which option Atalanta chose. Let's just say they were relieved when Jason showed up and she hitched a ride on the Argo—despite her obvious visual appeal.