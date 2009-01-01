Party of the Year

/' "^""^lockwise from bottom left: 8:03 p.m. More of the melee that began last winter as loser McCain wrestles

\./y Obama for the bubbly, and Hillary Clinton keeps chucking snowballs. 8:35 Ou sont les cheese balls? French

I /~, president Sarkozy (yawn) arrives with his chic wife, Carla Bruni (yay!). 8:49 Uprooted superstars Favre and

v ' Ramirez cross paths as they cross the country en route to new playgrounds. 9:12 "Have you boys seen Tony?"

Boyfriend Romo isn't in attendance, but that doesn't stop jersey girl Jessica Simpson from causing incompletions. This

time it's not a football but a dutchie being passed to James Franco, who has been palling with Seth Rogen, John Cho

and Kal Penn, the stars of Hollywood and Weed. 9:52 "Is your name Kristen?" Service-economy supporter Eliot Spitzer greets a shockingly barebacked Miley Cyrus, while gundamentalist governor Sarah Palin protects fertile daughter Bristol, doggone it, you betcha. 10:15 Songbird Katy Perry puckers up for the impressively vertical Amy Winehouse. 11:09 Fish-out-of-water Michael Phelps cannonballs into the punch bowl, hoping to earn a ninth gold medal. 11:39 Sarah Silverman is fucking Matt Damon, but funnyman Jimmy Kimmel is taking the Joker home. 11:54 Got $700 billion? Henry Paulson needs a bailout for a cab. 11:59 Hey, what's that sound? An avalanche? No, just 2009 roaring in.