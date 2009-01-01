Playboy interview's greatest hits

"I would take great pleasure in the pride that would come to the black community if there were a Negro in the White House. I think it's worth working for.'-WILLIAM F. BUCKLEY (May 1970)

"We need to find ways to get inside the minds of these people, to think differently. The threat is different. This is not the Cold War."-CARY HART (February 2002)

"It's as if 9/11 were a shot of novocaine into our nation's moral nerves. It was such a shock that we still haven't gotten over it. It has made people

indifferent to things that we should be outraged about'-THOMAS FRIEDMAN (September 2005)

"People get stuck as they get older. Our minds are sort of electrochemical computers. It's rare that you see an artist in his 30s or 40s able to really contribute something amazing. Some remain kids, but they're rare."-STEVE JOBS (February 1985)

"We can't all of a sudden get down on our knees and turn everything over to the leader­ship of the blacks. I believe in white suprem-

acy until the blacks are educated to a point of responsibility "-JOHN WAYNE (May 1971)

"Remember, Jesus was on Eighth Avenue with the prostitutes. He wasn't uptown or in Wash­ington, D.C."-MARTIN SCORSESE (April 1991) i

"Republicans would love to make this a the­ocracy and have America be a kind of Taliban state. But they can do only what they can do, and that leaves room for fuckers like me. I

love this country. I love that I get to talk like this.'-GEORGE CARLIN (October 2005)

"The human race may well become extinct be­fore the end of the present century.'-BERTRAND RUSSELL (March 1963)

"When we developed the first Walkman, a lot of our salespeople said a small machine like that wouldn't sell."-SONY FOUNDER AKIO MORITA (August 1982)

"I saw a newspaper story about Googling dates.

People were checking out who they were dat­ing by Coogling them. I think it's a tremendous responsibility. If you think everybody is rely­ing on us for information, you understand the responsibility. That's mostly what I feel. You have to take that very seriously."-GOOGLE CO-FOUNDER LARRY PACE (September 2004)

"People are worried about their jobs. I'm seeing all kinds of layoffs. Let's hope this doesn't last more than a year."-LEE IACOCCA (January 1991)

"I've never seen black men with fine white women. They be ugly, muggly dogs. You always see white men with good-looking black women."-SPIKE LEE (|uly 1991)

"When women are not people, when they are full of impotent rage, sex is not going to be fun."-BETTV FRIEOAN (September 1992)

"It's ludicrous to declare that sex is wrong if you're not married. It's happening millions of times every day. If the laws against it were enforced, we'd have to build prisons for four fifths of the population."-|OHNNY CARSON (December 1967)

"When I was 16 years old. I fucked Warren Beatty. Just like that. I did it because my girl­friends were so crazy about him and so was my mother."-CHER (December 1988)

"The great American formula for sex is: a kiss on the lips, a hand on the breast and a dive for the pelvis."-DR. WILLIAM MASTERS (November 1979)

"My reaction to porn films is as follows: After the first 10 minutes I want to go home and screw. After the first 20 min­utes I never want to screw again as long as I Iive."-ERICA JONG (September 1975)

"I'm a nymphomaniac of the heart."-CABRIEL CARD A MAR0UE2 (February 1983)

"There are things I refuse to do. I think I'd draw the line at porn, but no one has asked."-BEN STILLER (August 2008)

"The proliferation of porn has totally changed things. The young male's expectation of how women will respond to sex, what women want and how they want it is way off from the re­ality of who women are."-DR. DREW PINSKY (July 2008)

"Opium and hash and pot-now, those things aren't drugs; they just bend your mind a little. I think everybody's mind should be bent once in a while."-B0B DVLAN (March 1966)

"You're not going to call the Rolling Stones

artists. I hate rock and roll. It's ugly."-MARLON BRANDO (January 1979)

"I was never the hippest thing around, which means I wasn't in the position to be replaced by the next hippest thing. I'm more like old shoes. But I can still whip Sean Connery with one hand tied behind my back."-HARRlSON FORD (August 2002)

"All over the world, writers are thrown in jail. They mysteriously die in police custo­dy. It is open season on writers, and it must

StOp."-5ALMAN RUSHDIE (April 1996)

"I am a Roman Catholic, which demands I be optimistic. But I've been a student of his­tory too long not to notice how the mighty can fall. Look at the British Empire: 'The sun never sets.' Now all is gone."-DANlEL PATRICK MOYNIHAN (September 1998)

"At my age, one becomes terrified of impotence. But I know I shall never cease to be sensual-even on my deathbed. If the doctor is young and handsome, I shall draw him into my arms."-TENNESSEE

WILLIAMS (April 1973)

"Look at Mr. Bush! He has said that he can't understand anything about science, as if he were proud of it. I don't think that's some­thing to be proud of. It's a sign of a nation that doesn't care about its future."-CARL SACAN (December 1991)

"I would pose nude for Picasso because of my belief in the art form. Sexuality and nudity are a huge part of our lives. But I have to feel that it is art. I would be horrified, humiliated and embarrassed if I felt exploited."-NICOLE KIDMAN (February 2005)

"Are there any writers on the literary scene whom I consider truly great? Yes. Truman Capote."-TRUMAN CAPOTE (March 1968)

"You hear you're going to lose your mind and die if you smoke marijuana. I said, 'When I smoked it, none of those things happened. It was kind of cool.' Part of a useful education program about drugs is honesty."-FORMER NEW MEXICO GOVERNOR GARY |0HNS0N (January 2001)

"What higher patriotic duty can there be than to present all sides of any issue?"-BRlT HUME (lanuary 2002)

"I'm not celibate, and I do masturbate. But not like a fiend. I believe in moderation."-|lM CARREY (March 2004)

"Look, man, all I am is a trumpet player."-MlLES DAVIS (September 1962)

"If I were courageous, I would have killed Qaddafi when I interviewed him"-|OURNALlST ORI ANA FALLACI (November 1981)

"You get comfortable shooting. The first time, you're scared to death, as scared as the guy you're shooting at. Then it grows easier for you. After a while the idea of shoot­ing someone doesn't bother you."-50 CENT (April 2004)

"I was hollering, 'I'm the greatest. I'm so pretty.' People can't stand a blowhard, but

they'll always listen to him.'-CASSius CLAY, A.K.A. MUHAMMAD ALI (October 1964)

"Why don't they look underneath the breast, at the heart?"-DOLLY PARTON (October 1978)

"A fellow named Howard Hughes was running RKO then, and he's the one who came up with the title Double Dynamite. That was supposed to be a clever description of |ane Russell's breasts. With thinking like that, it's no wonder Hughes is a billionaire. He'd have to be a bil­lionaire; otherwise, how could he make a liv­ing?"—CROUCHO MARX (March 1974)

"That was one of the few times I did lose my temper. I said, 'A lot of people think I'm a mur­derer. That's something I've got to live with. But if you call anybody an asshole, you've got to be prepared to get bloody.'"-O.|. SIMPSON (October 2003)

"Organized religion is a sham and a crutch for weak-minded people who need strength in numbers. It tells people to go stick their noses in other people's business. The religious right wants to tell people how to Iive."-|ESSE

VENTURA (November 1999)

"Yeah, I'm confident. I don't like cocky peo­ple. Confidence is how you feel. Cockiness is how you act. I'm always confident. There are times when you struggle, but if a big game is on the line, I expect to do well."-DEREK

|ETER (June 2004)

"I'm annoyed. But if you're not cranky and annoyed, you can't be a comedian. Even I, though I might not seem to be, am constantly

irritated. If I didn't have all these sensitivi­ties, I'd have nothing to talk about."-)ERRY SEINFELD (October 1993)

"Here we are striving for equality, and yet people are going to say I'm not black enough? At a time when actually I thought I was trying to be equal? Don't knock me off the pedestal that you wanted me to get onto."-MiCHAEL JORDAN (May 1992)

"The more powerful bloggers become, the more money and access are thrown at them. Bloggers are just as susceptible to the problems of mainstream media; they just haven't had an opportunity until now. Let's see how they use it."-ARlANNA HUFFINCTON (November 2006)

"We will have lived in the hydrocarbon era, and oil will pretty much be gone by 2100. Look at what we have done to the atmo-sphere-the greenhouse gases. It may be that the ultimate cleanup is just to run out of it."-T. BOONE PICKENS (January 2007)

"There's nothing my critics can do about my website. If they slime me, it creates more of me.'-MATT DRUDGE (August 1998)

"I should have pushed harder for diplomacy. At the time. I thought, I don't have all the in­telligence; Bush says Saddam has weapons of mass destruction. What happened afterward was massive incompetence and massive de-ception.'-BILL RICHARDSON (December 2007)

"What's really scary is crashing. I look straight ahead, just waiting for some kook in front of me to crash. The race goes on, and you add rain or

cobblestones. Last year on the cobbles I was so scared I felt like a child, just terrified."-LANCE ARMSTRONG (June 2005)

"I didn't want to be a fuckup. I thought that if I joined the Marines and learned to deal with authority, maybe I could be a normal guy."-|OHNNY DEPP (January 1996)

"I took boxing back to its raw form. Kill or be killed. The winner gets it all. That's what people want. And they paid me for it. People are afraid I'm going to unmask them for what they are: hypocrites."-MIKE TYSON (November 1998)

"When is the gay community in the U.S. going to figure it out that they're never going to be accept­ed by most Americans."-BILL O'REILLY (May 2002)

"Even the most ardent environmentalist doesn't really want to stop pollution. We can't afford to eliminate it. The answer is to allow only pollution that's worth what it costs and not any that isn't."-MlLTON FRIEDMAN (February 1973)

"I DON'T NEED BODY­GUARDS."

-JIMMY HOFFA

[DECEMBER 1975]

"THERE IS AN ENEMY OUT THERE. THIS COUN-TRY-INDEED, THE WHOLE WORLD-CONSISTS OF TWO OPPOSING FORCES: US, AND THOSE WHO WOULD FORCE THEIR OWN VALUES AND ATTITUDES ON US."

-HUGH HEFNER (JANUARY 1974)

"WHEN LIP SERVICE TO SOME MYSTERIOUS DEITY PERMITS BESTI­ALITY ON WEDNESDAY AND ABSOLUTION ON SUNDAY—CASH ME OUT."

"I SEE NO FUCKING HARM IN PEOPLE ENJOYING EACH OTHER'S BODIES. I'VE ALWAYS BEEN A FIRM BELIEVER THAT CASUAL SEX IS A FUCKING GOOD THINC'-COLIN FARRELL (March 2003)

"I LIKE TO END SEX WITH 'I BEG YOUR PARDON.'"

-JON STEWART

(March 20OO)

"IF WE BURN OURSELVES OUT WITH DRUGS OR AL­COHOL, WE WON'T HAVE LONG TO GO IN THIS BUSI­NESS. YOU CAN'T WORK WITH AN ALCOHOLIC OR A DRUG ADDICT."

"I THINK I MIGHT HAVE A PROB­LEM, A SEXUAL ADDICTION. I HAVE PORN ON ME AT ALL TIMES."

-KANYEWEST

(March 2006)

"THERE'S THIS LUDICROUS FEAR OF THE POWER OF MUSIC MANI­FESTING ITSELF IN THE CORRUP­TION OF THE YOUTH OF AMERICA. THERE ARE MORE LOVE SONGS THAN ANYTHING ELSE. IF SONGS CAN MAKE YOU DO SOMETHING,

-FRANK ZAPPA (April 1993)