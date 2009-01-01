Playboy's playmate review

Thirteen beauties vie for Playmate of the Year

When we met Valerie, she was jittery about how her hometown in Louisiana would react to her playboy pictorial. "I always wanted to pose but thought that since I was from such a small town, some people would criticize me for it," says the 21-year-old. "But everybody I am close to was really excited, even my parents. You shouldn't be afraid to do something you want to do." Although she is testing the waters in LA., Valerie won't rule out moving to Austin, Texas one day. She would be a perfect fit for the Lone Star State—she likes pet snakes and four-wheeling.

Since landing on our October cover Kelly has been traveling across the country, promoting the magazine. "I worked an event in Boston and signed more than 900 copies of my issue," she says. "Getting the oppor­tunity to meet admirers in person is a special experience. I can't wait until I have more time to express my gratitude to each and every fan." Now the 22-year-old Floridian is ready to take it to the next level. "Becoming the 50th Playmate of the Year would be a huge honor and adventure," she says. "I hope readers see something special in me and make me their next PMOY!"

Amazing Grace, 29, is Los Angeles born and bred. She's busy working on her first book, which features dating tips for men, and she rocks out to Guitar Hero and Rock Band in her free time. She has also taken up playing the harp. "Thank goodness for Guitar Hero or I'd still be 'air harping' to this day," she says. As for the PMOY challenge, her game is on. "I think guys would vote for me if they knew I am sort of a den mother for younger Playmates. I have put a tremendous amount of care, friendship and effort into uniting Playmates."

When we caught up with Laura,

the 26-year-old was back in

Florida, finishing her last semester

of college. "By the time you read

this I hope to have my college

degree," she says. Miss July

plans to return to Los Angeles

in 2009 and enroll in some

acting classes that could help

her land a part on a soap opera.

Your votes, of course, could alter

her plans. "I think I would make

a great PMOY because I am

fun and don't take myself too

seriously. I would be truly

honored to have that title."

"I am studying my butt off at San Diego State University for my psychology degree," says Michelle, 22. Miss February, an active member of Playboy U, is also organizing a bowling fund-raiser on her campus to help St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. "I feel my lifestyle and attitude could promote Playboy positively. Guys and girls should vote for me because I attend class, have a nice ass and will make their wildest dreams come true. I say, 'Why chase dreams when you can tackle them?'"

Although you just met the Campbell twins in last month's issue, Natalie and Jennifer, 22, hope they made a memorable impression and would like to get better acquainted with you. "We definitely take time to write back to people and let them know we love all the support," says Jennifer. "Natalie and I are such responsible girls and were raised with good morals. I think some­body holding such a prestigious title as PMOY needs to have good morals, because people are going to look up to that person— or persons, in our case."

"There are so many goals I have in my life with modeling and everything else," says Kayla, 21, from Pennsylvania. "Playboy just automatically opens doors for you. It's crazy, but I've gotten so much work just from people seeing me on The Girls Next Door." Miss August says she spends more time at the Mansion than she does at home. "People sometimes have a twisted view of what life is like at Hef's house. It's not a nonstop party with people running around naked 24-7. It's actually like a family, and every­one hangs out. It's awesome!"

"I'm very drawn to different cultures and love to learn," says Miss March, 27, who hails from Tanzania. "I like to visit places, and I'm fearless. I guess I don't have any inhibitions about traveling, and I don't like to stay in one place for too long." Playboy scratched that itch by sending Ida to Palm Springs, Louisville and other places to pro­mote the company and her issue this year. "I like a good mix of peo­ple," she says. "That's why I love Playboy, because I get to meet so many people from all over the world. Plus, it's just a lot of fun."

"When my issue dropped, I received hundreds of congratulator> e-mails, phone calls and texts," says A], who has been modeling since the age of 15. "My dad embarrassed me for the first few months by telling random guys that I am Miss May." Now the 28-year-old is flipping homes in Indiana as she waits for her film, American Summer, to open. (She has a small role as a D].) She's also waiting for the result of your votes. "I have faith that with my Playmate status and my caring heart, I will be able to help people."

Juliette is one of the only Playmates to have written her own profile in the magazine, and the feedback has been positive for the 25-year-old from California. "1 am always surprised by the wild cards that are unceremoniously tossed onto my earthly plate from the scheming universe," she says. "Recently I have become delight­fully frustrated with the knowledge that I want to do everything under the sun. I would not pre­sume that anyone should vote for me, but I would say, 'Vote your pleasure.' We are all worthy women with unique attributes."

"It is the biggest honor for a German girl like me to be published in American playboy and work with the world's best photographers," says 26-year-old Regina, who still lives in Germany and is employed at her father's company. "It would be a great pleasure for me to travel to the U.S. and get in touch with my fans. I've posed only for the beautiful pictures and not to be famous or get a lot of money. Still, it would be amaz­ing to be PMOY because a Bavarian girl has never won the crown in the U.S."

Sultry Sandra is from a small

Swedish village, so you can

imagine the kind of attention her

pictorial brought the 22-year-old.

Miss January now lives in New York

and splits most of her time between

modeling and school. "My English

has become much better from living

in the States and getting some

help from a speaking coach," she

says. "I would like to start doing

more charity work for children.

I know I can't save the world, but I

can help someone get a better life."

Sandra thanks all the readers for

their support. "You are in my heart,"

she says. Back at you, Sandra.