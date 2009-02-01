Playmate: Jessica Burciaga

MISS FEBRUARY JESSICA BURCIAGA IS A QUEEN OF HEARTS

€very hand is a winner when your cards are dealt by a woman with a perfect pair. Meet Jessica Burciaga, a 25-year-old southern Califomian who had been study­ing sports broadcasting in college before she hopped to the Mansion and auditioned to be a Bunny blackjack dealer. Out of hundreds of hopefuls, Jessica was chosen to work at the then new Playboy Club at the Palms in Las Vegas. (This was 2006.) "We were all young and didn't have a lot of experi­ence," she says. "They literally trained us in eight weeks, and we were nervous because we were dealing with a lot of money. The pit boss and security were looking over our shoulders at all times." Jessica caught on in a snap. "One time," she says, "I got a $5,000 chip as a tip." Jessica grew homesick and returned to the L.A. area after a few months, though she still loves to visit

Sin City. "I am so close to my family, and 1 missed not being able to go over to my mom's or grandma's or hang out with my two brothers whenever I wanted," she says. "My grandma is my best friend. Whenever I need to talk to somebody, I want my grandma. She and my mom both love the magazine and were really supportive of my decision to pose. My grandma said, 'Take me to the Mansion. I want to meet Hef! I'd be a Playmate if I were young again.'" Miss February loves the Lakers, the ocean and the beach boys, so to speak. "I'm a total flip-flops girl. I like to have a few drinks and chill by the beach. That's my style. Guys at I..A. clubs try to impress you with talk about money and cars, and that turns me off." Another thing that turns Jessica off? Boring men. She says, "I need someone who gives me a run for my money."

