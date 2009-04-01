Coming to America

Our International Dream Team takes over the Mansion

f you're still unsure of where you stand on the immigration issue, these foreign imports may be able to sway your opinion. Sent with the highest of regards from our editors around the globe, the eight European Playmates you see here have already graced the pages of Playboy's International Editions. Now they're on American soil for their domestic debut. For three days these jaw-dropping globe-trotters took over the Playboy Mansion, and we happily surrendered.

Capturing this international summit was photographer Alexander Morderer, who had to teach these cover girls how to share. "The main difference with this shoot was that it wasn't centered around me," said Slovakia's Miss June 2007 Eva Cifrova. Once the girls got comfortable, they made themselves at home at the Mansion, and no area was off-limits. "The demanding poses were worth it," says Hungary's 2007 Playmate of the Year Viktoria Metzker. Says Cifrova, "The pose that shocked me the most was the one under the waterfall. The water was freezing!" For problems like that, Russian Playmate Inna Popenko had a solution. "I liked spending time in the Grotto's luxurious Jacuzzi," she says, "where we warmed ourselves after the shoot." Now that these delicious delegates have returned to their native countries, we think it's a good time to start planning a vacation. Europe, anyone?