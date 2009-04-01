Road killers

The dream is speed, performance, slicing and dicing on track days and standing on the podium as a world-champion Supersport rider. Or the dream is being the star of a cable series devoted to stunts, pulling stoppies (jamming on the front brake to lift the rear wheel) from, oh, 160 mph. Call it Dr. Jekyll or Mr. Hyde, but the ZX-6R is the weapon of choice for Super-sport racers and professional hooligans, er, stuntmen. (Google Kane Friesen or Jason Britton.) The reason? The ZX-6R is lighter (at 421.2 pounds), more powerful (130 hp at 13,500 rpm) and, with regard to handling, more precise and responsive than any of Kawasaki's Supersport predecessors. When Team Green sets out to revise a classic, to reclaim the crown in the hotly contested 600 cc category, it goes all out. Racers and renegades will gladly fork over $9,799 for this beauty, kawasaki.com