The Swedish supermodel

From our pages to...the big screen?

If ever there were a woman born to be a Bond girl, here she is. Nineteen-year-old Aleksandra Eriksson studied aikido as a kid and plans on additional training in the martial arts. (No, she isn't look­ing for sparring partners.) She was born to Russian parents, raised in Stockholm and speaks Russian, Swedish and English—which bodes well for her international-espionage resume. She has already appeared in some films and plans to pursue a full-time acting career in the future. Aleksandra also models profession­ally, which should come as no sur­prise. What does she do in her spare time? "I read and write a lot, which is like meditation for me," she says. "I love hiking, the beach, trav­eling and seeing new places." When asked whether we'll see more of her here in America, she responds, "Definitely." Thanks, Aleksandra— that's the right answer.