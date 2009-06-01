God Bless America

[ SHE CAN DO A JOB ON A POPSICLE, ) BUT WHEN kT COMES TO ACTING, It AMERICA OUVO DOESN'T SUCK J

I

Last you saw America Olivo she was being banged from behind and then killed in the recent Friday the 13th reboot. This month she hits the big screen again, as a drug-running, street-fighting lesbian in the much buzzed-about Bitch Slap. Don't typecast this uber-talent: The 31-year-old earned her degree as a mezzo-soprano (that's opera talk) at this coun­try's finest music school, Juilliard, in New York. "Every time I sang a song about love," she giggles, "my 97-year-old mentor would say, 'You can't really sing a song like this until you've lost your vir­ginity, and I can tell you haven't!'" Here's how she describes her "cherry-poppin' moment": "I lost

i

my virginity in Rome in a park with a view of the Vatican—liter­ally." Miss America signed with DreamWorks Records, toured the world with her band, Soluna, and then fell into acting. (She has four movies coming out in 2009.) Filming Bitch Slap, she had to do "blatant lesbian scenes on a trapeze, in which I'm making out, kissing this girl between the legs and riding her so intensely I was more sore than a mofo." The film will feature the longest girl fight in cinema history. America also wrote and performed two songs for the movie. We knew we loved her soon after she showed up at the studio for her shoot. In minutes she was pogo sticking around in nothing but a pair of Keds. "It felt so innocent," she says. "Like, Yaaay\ It's great to be naked!" Isn't it, though?