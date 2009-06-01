Wet Hot American Summer

How's this for an afternoon? You're lying in the sun on a boat. You jump in some cool water, get out. crack a beer, jump back in, get out, have sex, beer number two, jump back in, beer number three, then cruise into the sunset in search of a delicious dinner. Not necessarily in that order. As for the hardware, you may not be able to afford the gazillion-dollar 148 Saudade, Wally's biggest megayacht yet (at 148 feet), built for global blue-water cruising and photographed here in Porto Cervo on the north end of Sardinia. But given the economy, there may be no better time to hunt for your dream boat. There are eye-popping deals on every kind imaginable at boattrader.com.