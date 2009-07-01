Double vision

playboy's DNA often begets identical siblings, from our first twins, the Collinsons, in 1970, to this month's Centerfolds, Kristina and Karissa Shannon

Twins have been a theme of fascination and folklore at least since Romulus and Remus grabbed some real estate in what turned out to be Rome. But it took Hef to see the true magic of multiples. To celebrate this month's identical Miss July and Miss August, we decided to trace the parallel lines running through our history. It's a double dip for our double issue.