Playmates: Karissa and Kristina Shannon

PRESENTING MISS JULY, KARISSA, AND MISS AUGUST, KRISTINA-THE SHANNON TWINS

What could be better than the perfect girl next door? How about two of them? Spend any time with 19-year-old twins Kristina and Karissa Shannon and you'll understand why Hef moved them into the Mansion. The sexy Floridians radiate youthful energy. When we caught up with them on a quiet patio at the Mansion, they were dressed in pleasantly snug gym outfits and were eager to talk. "We feel as if we're one," says Kristina. "In each other

we always nave a Best friend.' Knstina and Karissa appeared on The Girls Next Door during the 55th anniversary Playmate search. Hef asked them to be his girlfriends, and they never moved back to Florida. "He's so cool and very smart," say the twins. "One thing we have in common is that we all love Mafia movies." The two requested Hef's legendary circular bed from the Chicago Mansion for their room, and it was promptly delivered. "It's huge and could fit 15 people on it,"

says Karissa. "It still has Hef's cool old-school phone." Miss July and Miss August always wanted to be models and have adjusted quickly to the media attention that comes with dating the Man. So do they pay attention to what gossip sites say about them? "If they say something bad, they're haters," say the twins. "It doesn't bother us at all." The sisters are instead focusing on singing, acting, modeling, boxing and tennis, and they're even studying Italian as they anticipate the new season of The Girls Next Door. "We're in the same situation and just go through everything together," says Kristina. "When we talk to people, we don't say, 'We live at the Mansion.' We say, 'Yeah, that's our house. We're home.'"

a