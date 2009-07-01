Queen of Convergence

TV'S HOTTEST NERD GUIDES US THROUGH THE DIGITAL WILDS

1 taymg in tune with today's culture means keeping up with an ever-increasing flood of audio, video, RSS feeds, blogs, voice mail, e-mail, books, magazines, Twitter streams, Tumblogs, Flickr posts and Facebook sta­tus updates. And we're being asked to cram it all into the same-size skulls our ancestors used several millennia ago. It looks like chaos to some, but when you're surfing the wave (instead of drowning in it) it's called convergence. It's the place where old and new media are locked in an eternal mating dance, endlessly recombining in new and perverse ways. And the current queen of this strange land is the lovely Olivia Munn. The celebrity of the future, Munn stars on the G4 network's Attack of the Show. She's not

royalty like Angelina or Nicole, not a train wreck like Lind­say or Britney, not a brazen attention seeker like Perez or Ashton. She's just Olivia. She does a live daily TV show on which she regularly tells her on-air producers to go screw. She blogs. She Twitters. She takes videos of herself in her off hours. Instead of building a wall between herself and her fans, she uses the immediacy of modern communica­tion to obliterate that wall. When she visits a town, so do her fans. Why? Because she invited them (on oliviamunn .com). For instance, last fall in New York City she and a horde of Internet pals caught a flick together in Times Square. This lady doesn't want to be your idol; she wants to be your friend. Plus, she's hot. Which is nice.