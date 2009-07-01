What's your HQ?

I'RE READING THIS MAGAZINE, YOU ARE A MAN OF INTELLIGENCE AND DISCERNMENT. THAT IS NO PUTE. THE FOLLOWING QUIZ WILL TEST YOUR HIP QUOTIENT-YOUR KNOWLEDGE OF ALL MANL> S THAT MAY COME UP DURING, SAY, A BARROOM CONVERSATION. THE ANSWERS ARE LISTED A KEEPING SCORE. YOU GET AN A+ IN OUR BOOK. LET'S ST AR AND DEAR TO OUR HEART, ROCK AND ROLL. HIT IT, BOYS.

Who played the iconic guitar solo on the Beatles' "While My Guitar Gently Weeps"?

What's the difference between indica and sativa?

A. One comes with traditional bhindi sauce, the other with masala sauce.

B. One delivers a heavy, lazy high, while the other is associated more with a cerebral, energetic high.

C. One refers to the female marijuana plant, while the other refers to the male plant.

D. There is no difference.

Grape or region?

A. Malbec

B. Rioja

C. Sangiovese

D. Chianti

E. Bordeaux _______

Match the supermodel to her native ^w^bj

country: rS^

You have a full house. He has a Hush. You are playing Hold'em. Who wins?

A.You

B. Him

C. Both of you—it's a split pot.

Who is the King of Cool?

L<1 A. Keith Richards

B. Steve McQueen

C. Paul Newman

D. Ornette Coleman

Match the quote to the mobster:

A. "All I have in this world is my balls and my word, and I don't break them for no one."

B. "Murderers come with smiles. They come as your friends, the people who've cared for you all of your life."

C. "You don't shit where you eat. And you really don't shit where I eat."

D. "There's no such thing as good money or bad money. There's just money."

OF THE

FOLLOWING,

WHO NEVER

SERVED

k PRISON

k. TIME?

T^^k A. Johnny

HBV Cash

KB B. Don

B>^B\ King

B^^B^C. Sonny

w ^Bj Liston

^U D. Duke

» Ellington

Match the car with the movie that features it In a classic chase scene:

A. Ronin

B. Vanishing Point

C. Bullitt

D. Casino Royale

Match the novel with Its first line:

1. "The sky above the port was the color of television, tuned to a dead channel."

2. "All this happened, more or less."

3. "I was born twice: first, as a baby girl, on a remarkably smogless Detroit day in January of 1960; and then again, as a teenage boy, in an emergency room near Petos-key. Michigan, in August of 1974."

4. "It was a bright cold day in April, and the clocks were striking 13."

A. Nineteen Eighty-Four, George Orwell (1949)

B. Neuromancer. William Gibson (1984)

C. Middlesex, Jeffrey Eugenides (2002)

D. Slaughterhouse-Five, Kurt Vonnegut (1969)

What kind of gun does Dirty Harry carry?

A. Glock 7

B. Smith & Wesson .357 Magnum

C. Colt .45

D. .44 Magnum

The character Dean Morlarty in Jack Kerouac's On the Road is based on which real-life Beat generation kon?

A. Allen Ginsberg

B. William S. Burroughs

C. Gregory Corso

D. Neal Cassady

Of the following, who has never been on The Simpsons?

A. Hugh Hefner

B. Stephen Hawking

C. The Ramones

D. George Clooney

This cover is for what album?

A. Atom Heart Mother, Pink Floyd

B. Year Zero. Nine Inch Nails

C. Kill Them All. Metallica

D. The Who Sells Out. The Who

Who shot Marvin Gaye?

A. Mark David Chapman

B. James Earl Ray

C. John Hinckley Jr.

D. Marvin Gaye Sr.

What band is Pete Doherty in?

A. Oasis

B. Yeah Yeah Yeahs

C. Babyshambles

D. MGMT

Which album did Bob Dylan release during his "Christian" phase?

A. Blood on the Tracks

B. Infidels

C. Slow Train Coming

D. Highway 61 Revisited

What was the name of the house in which the Rolling Stones recorded Exile on Main Street?

A. Villa Nellcote

B. Villa d'Amour

C. Exile on Main Street

D. 461 Ocean Boulevard

WHICH GROUP OF WOMEN DID JOHN F. KENNEDY HAVE SEX WITH WHILE IN OFFICE?

A. Marilyn Monroe, Mia Farrow, international celebrity model Dorian Leigh

B. Marilyn Monroe, Frank Sinatra's mistress Judith Campbell Exner, Nazi spy Inga Arvad

C. Marilyn Monroe, Jayne Mansfield, New York Times political reporter Tess Harding

Match the rapper with his real name:

1. Jay-Z

2. Nas

3. Notorious B.I.G.

4. The RZA

5. Eminem

6. Ol1 Dirty Bastard

A. Marshall Bruce Mathers III

B. Robert F. Diggs

C. Russell Tyrone Jones

D. Nasir bin Olu Dara Jones

E. Shawn Corey Carter

F. Christopher George Latore Wallace

What Is Dock Ellls's claim to fame?

A. He pitched a no-hitter in game seven of a World Series.

B. He pitched a no-hitter on acid.

C. He was the first "out" gay major league baseball player.

D. He broke Billy Martin's nose in the Yankees clubhouse.

Match the quote to the movie in which it Is uttered:

1. "You want me to hold the chicken, huh?" "I want you to hold it be­tween your knees."

2. "Mr. President, I'm not saying we wouldn't get our hair mussed, but I do say no more than 10 to 20 million killed, tops—depending on the breaks."

3. "I like simple pleasures, like butter in my ass, lollipops in my mouth. That's just me. That's just some­thing that I enjoy."

4. "Hitler was better-looking than Churchill. He was a better dresser than Churchill. He had more hair, he told funnier jokes, and he could dance the pants off of Churchill."

A. The Producers

B. Dr. Strangelove

C. Five Easy Pieces

D. Boogie Nights

Match the cocktail with its

base spirit:

1. Gimlet A. Brandy

2. Sidecar B. Vodka

3. Sazerac C. Rum

4. Bullshot D. Whiskey

5. Bee's knees E. Gin

Of the following, who is not a famous architect?

A. Renzo Piano

B. Rem Koolhaas

C. Ludwig Mies van der Rohe

D. Art Vandelay

Which team won the first Super Bowl?

A. San Francisco 49ers

B. Dallas Cowboys

C. Green Bay Packers

D. Miami Dolphins

Outside of what city is Hunter S. Thompson when the drugs first kick in for him in Fear and Loathing In Las Vegas?

A. Vegas

B. Los Angeles

C. Barstow

D. Minneapolis/ St. Paul

Which of these hot actresses recorded an album of Tom Waits covers called Anywhere I Lay My Head?

Match the comedian to the quote:

1. "I believe that sex is one of the most beautiful, natural, wholesome things that money can buy."

2. "A lot of people say to me, "Why did you kill Christ?' I dunno, it was one of those parties, got out of hand, you know."

3. "I'd like to die like my father died.... My father died fucking. My father was 57 when he died. The woman was 18. My father came and went at the same time."

4. "The problem is that God gives men a brain and a penis and only enough blood to run one at a time."

A. Steve Martin

B. Robin Williams

C. Richard Pryor

D. Lenny Bruce

What was the first coin-operated video game?

A. Space Invaders

B. Computer Space

C. Pong

D. Pac-Man

FILL IN THE BLANK:

WORLD. WE JUST LIV IN IT."

\. Elvis

|'B. Muhammad Ali

[C. Frank Sinatra' D. Jim Morrison

What is the lineup of musicians on Miles Davis's Tribute to Jack Johnson?

A.John McLaughlin, Michael Henderson, Billy Cobham, Herbie Hancock, Miles Davis

B. Ornette Coleman, John Coltrane, Billy Cox, Miles Davis

C. Charlie Parker, Buddy Rich, Marcus Miller, Miles Davis

Match the logo to th< clothing line:

A. Original Penguin

B. Fred Perry

C. Le Tigre

D. Burton

On what film is The Magnificent Seven based?

A. All Quiet on the Western Front

B. Seven Samurai

C. The Seventh Seal

D. Star Whores VII

BONUS QUESTION

IN EASY RIDER, WHAT IS THE LAST LINE THAT SUMS UPTHE FILM AND THE END OF HIPPIE IDEALISM?

you got, man. ."Avoid all needles. The only dope worth

shooting is Richard Nixon."

D. "Good morning! What we have in mind is breakfast in bed for 400,000."

ANSWERS: (1) C (2) B (3) A. GRAPE: B. REGION: C. GRAPE: D. REGION: E. REGION (4) A, 1: B. 3: C. 4: D. 2 (S) B (6) B (7) 1. C: 2. A: 3. D: 4, B (8).D (9) 1. C: 2. B: 3. A: 4, D (10) 1. B: 2. D; 3. C: 4. A (11) D (12) D (13) D (14)

2 (37) B (BONUS) A.