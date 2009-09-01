Lounge Acts
September, 2009
FROM WHERE WE SIT. DESIGN SURE LOOKS LIKE DESTINY
When you bring a woman into your home, your design choices speak louder than what comes out of your mouth. Here's what you want them to say: "I care about how I live. I no longer have roommates. You may have sex with me without embarrassment." Unfortunately, most classic furniture from top designers is not wallet-friendly. But thanks to cheap manufacturing and slight modifications to keep the copyright police at bay, inexpensive unofficial reproductions of the classics abound. The more unkind among us may call them knock-offs. We think of them as loving homages we can actually afford. Here are five pieces from three sources that prove investing in your style doesn't have to cost a fortune.
Name: Ball Chair
Source: Paradigm Gallery
(pgmod.com)
Price: $1,000
Based on: Ball Chair by
Eero Aarnio, 1966 ($6,860)
Coming at the tail end of the midcentury modern movement and ushering in a new era of funky futurism, Finnish-born designer Eero Aarnio's pieces launched a thousand 1960s sci-fi flicks and became the backdrop for countless swinging parties. The Bali Chair—pictured on the opposite page with model Heather Rae Young—has made appearances in everything from The Prisoner and the Who's Tommy to Men in Black and The Fifth Element, and it still manages to look futuristic.
Name: LC4 Chaise Lounge
Source: Modem
Collections
(moderncollections.com)
Price: $845
Based on: LC4 by Le
Corbusier, 1929 ($3,200)
One of modernism's preeminent thinkers on architecture, Le Cor-busier was also a philosopher, writer, painter, sculptor and all-around troublemaker. The LC4 had a massive impact on the furniture world; it was a catalyst for the revolution of midcentury modern design. Le Corbusier's other name for this bad boy was the Resting Machine—which is just plain awesome. Plus, it never hurts to have furniture in your house that's modeled after something in the permanent collection of the Museum of Modern Art. Sitting pretty: the lovely Hiromi Oshima, our first Japanese Playmate (June 2004).
Name: Egg Chair
Classic
Source: Euro Moderno
(euromoderno.com)
Price: $680
Based on: The Egg by
Arne Jacobsen, 1958
($5,940)
You couldn't move in a furniture store in the 1960s without tripping over one of Arne Jacobsen's designs. Jacobsen was responsible for a vast collection of objects, from hotels and chairs to the flatware in Stanley Kubrick's 2001: A Space Odyssey (including right- and left-handed spoons). In 1956 construction began on his grandest work, the SAS Royal Hotel in Copenhagen. Jacobsen created everything from the building itself to the fabrics on the walls to the seating in the lobby. Which is where this pretty thing was used (the chair, not the girl, who by the way is Miss March 2009 Jennifer Pershing). The Egg Chair was meant to offer a modicum of privacy in a public space. We think it will enhance intimacy even in the privacy of your living room. Today the SAS is a Radisson and has been mostly de-Jacobsenized, with the exception of room 606—still done up in his style. Book ahead.
Name: Eames Style LaChaise
Source: Paradigm Gallery
(pgmod.com)
Price: $1,700
Based on: La Chaise by
Charles and Ray Eames,
1948 ($9,475)
Eight years before creating the iconic chair and ottoman that would become their most enduring work (see inset below), Charles (pictured) and Ray Eames designed this oddly compelling fiberglass-and-wood blob. Based
on a sculpture of a reclining nude, the piece took first place in a Museum of Modern Art design competition but proved so difficult to produce
its retail price would have been prohibitive. It was eventually put into production in 1990 after manufacturing techniques caught up with the Eameses' at-once modern and classical vision. Lovely, eh? Our May 2006 cover girl Alison Waite looks pretty curvaceous too.
Name: Marshmallow Sofa
by Nelson
Source: Modern Collections
(moderncollections.com)
Price: $1,000
Based on: Marshmallow by George
Nelson, 1956 ($3,100)
To quote George Nelson, "Design is a response to social change." The way we see it, social change can also be a response to design. Which is to say you'll improve your social life when you put one of these in your living room. Seriously, try looking at this sofa without smiling. (Now try looking at what's on this sofa—Miss June 2004 Hiromi Oshima— without smiling.) As an architect and one of the founders of American modernism, Nelson introduced Le Corbusier and Ludwig Mies van der Rohe to North America through his magazine articles. He also said, "Design is not science, and it never will be." Amen to that.
Like what you see? Upgrade your access to finish reading.
- Access all member-only articles from the Playboy archive
- Join member-only Playmate meetups and events
- Priority status across Playboy’s digital ecosystem
- $25 credit to spend in the Playboy Club
- Unlock BTS content from Playboy photoshoots
- 15% discount on Playboy merch and apparel