The hills are alive

Heidi Montag gets real

ertain things in life just go together: chocolate and peanut butter, death and taxes, TMZ and Britney. But no two names are more closely linked than the most addic­tive couple on The Hills: Heidi Montag and her husband, Spencer Pratt, the show's entertaining archvillain. We asked Spencer if he'd like to interview his wife on the subject of her appearance in playboy. We didn't have to ask twice.

SPENCER: Heidi, look at you. You're in playboy. Let's make this the most famous interview ever.

HEIDI: You know it, baby, [multiple fist bumps]

SPENCER Okay. If people knew the real Heidi, how would she be different from the girl on The

Hills or I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! or whatever?

HEIDI: I wouldn't be different. That's the thing. I have cameras on me 24/7, and I love it. I

want it. I can't help being who I am. I laugh so hard when I read "Oh, they're the fakest couple

on the planet." We've had our ups and downs, Spencer, but we've done it all with the cameras on, and now we're doing it with the cameras off. Nothing is different. We're both out­going; we say what we want to say and just happen to be more in the public eye than most couples. We've been together more than three years and have spent practically every minute together. If we were fake, that would have been exposed by now, don't you think? SPENCER: And what about all those bozos talking shit about you—the Chelsea Handlers of the world. Is that ever hard for you?

HEIDI: I just roll my eyes and move on. First of all, it's so much fun that people know who I am and actually care enough to talk. I'm turning 23, from a tiny town in Colorado. This is exciting for me. We love the Soup guy [Joel McHale, host of the weekly comedy show on E!]. God bless him, he's making us famous. As for other women, if they aren't hating on you, then you're not doing anything right. If women aren't jealous of you, talk­ing about you and cutting you down, then you're the nerd, and I would never want to be that. SPENCER: Look at how many peo­ple follow you on Twitter, baby. It's close to half a million and growing every second.

HEIDI: Twitter rocks. The millions of people waiting for season six of The Hills love us. And it's not about Lau­ren Conrad, because she's not even on the show this season. Which is fine with me.

SPENCER: You're a rock star, Heidi. Don't forget that. We made our music video [for the song "BlackOut"] on the beach for about a dollar this year, and it went to number six on iTunes in the U.S. and number one in Canada. Ifist bumps'] That's money in your pocket! Dollar for dollar, I bet you made more than Lady GaGa this year even though she has a number one record. "Oh, Heidi Montag has no talent!"—my fucking ass! If you have no talent, then I don't know what talent is. You must be the most talented untalented per­son on earth, [leans in fora kiss] Take a bite! [They kiss. Spencer pauses to check several cell phones and PDAs. They kiss again as he texts.] HEIDI: [Clearly annoyed] Spencer! Okay, I have a question for you: How many phones do you have? SPENCER: I have one...two [takes phones out], three, four—four with me today. The Nokia N95 is for video content, and the BlackBerry is best for e-mails because they get pushed the fastest. The iPhone is for my blogging and to tap TMZ, Perez

Hilton or Us Weekly, and the Sidekick is for my Twitter army—400,000 and growing. If I mix these gadgets up, business will shut down for the day. HEIDI: How many phone calls do you get a day?

SPENCER: A thousand, maybe more, and I pick up every call. People prob­ably think I'm kidding, but if you're

reading this, try us at 323-767-8139, or go to saynow.com to listen to recordings of the.calls. People have watched us on The Hills for five sea­sons and they want to reach out and be part of us.

If you had to send two or three clips from the show into outer space to represent the human species

to alien life-forms, what moments would you choose? HEIDI: Well, your proposing to me was obviously a personal favorite. Oh, and the one when I first met you and you were saying you wanted to go on naked picnics and marry this other girl and all that stuff. That's funny to look at now.

SPENCER: That was the Patron Plati­num talking.

HEIDI: There are a few moments I'd like to see blasted into space forever. Like when you apologized to Lauren Conrad for the sex-tape rumors so she would come to the wedding, when we know for a fact she did have a sex tape. [Editor's note: Con-

rad and other cast members have denied any sex tape exists.] SPENCER: I would have said anything so you could have your dream prin­cess wedding. I thought you wanted to have your old best friend there, so that's why I sacrificed every cost to make sure you were happy. But I was lying about being apologetic,

and I hate lying. And then she tried to make me the scapegoat. Amer­ica's bad guy. which is an easy sell. I'm cool with that. Yes. I facilitated the rumor, but it was true. Lauren was acting like she was little miss perfect goody two-shoes while [her ex-boyfriend] Jason Wahler was trying (concluded on page 98)

Heidi Montag

(continued from page 47) to shop the tape. That tape exists! HEIDI: I do feel bad for her. She was probably talked into doing it by Jason. spencer: Honestly, I think the reality was it wasn't even sex. It was just fooling around. Maybe we should do a sex tape. HEIDI: No way. I've never watched porn in my life. I'm not going to start making it.

SPENCER: You're right. Plus who needs a sex tape when we have a live feed to our 70-inch HD screen in the bedroom and all those mirrors. It would be like Tiger Woods watching his swing. Life with you is like 24/7 porn but without the obnox­ious charges. [They kiss.]

Okay, next question. If everybody thinks I'm the biggest douche bag on the planet, why would you marry me? HEIDI: You have a lot of qualities the world can't see, and I get to experience them.

SPENCER: [Checks his Sidekick] Can you please be more specific? HEIDI: Can you please stop Twittering? SPENCER: All good, all good! [continues to Twitter]

HEIDI: Some things are private. Our sex life is private.

SPENCER: I totally 100 percent disagree. Privacy doesn't exist, which is why I love my life. I love that we live every waking moment for everyone to see. heidi. You know, I was never very sexual before I met you, Spencer. I knew what sex was, but when I met you I entered into a whole new realm of understand­ing, from fantasy to love. Or to expe­rience a day with 20 or 30 orgasms. Before you, sex was just something that happened. Now it's something I look forward to every minute of the day. spencer: I never imagined in my whole life I would meet a female as sexual as you are. [fist bump] Most girls are usually just about themselves. HEIDI: Like I said, it makes me happy to see you happy. Like when we do it in the car.

spencer: Or on the plane on New Year's Eve. How about that, when I initiated you into the mile high club? Holy shit! heidi: That was maybe the best expe­rience I've ever had in my entire life. First flying to New York on a private jet and then getting to fulfill the fantasy of all fantasies. The hardest part was, like, keeping quiet so the pilots wouldn't come back. Honestly, I feel as if I'm just beginning to know my body with you. You're waking me up to what's possi­ble, and it makes me want to try every new thing, doing it all kinds of ways— indoors, outdoors, upside down. I feel sorry for couples who aren't as sexually satisfied as we are. If your sex life isn't happy, your marriage is screwed. SPENCER: What do you think you'll remember most from I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here.'?

HEIDI: The huge spiders, the rats, the smell. Those horrible things slither­ing around every corner. It's the best show in the entire world because it's the hardest show. People saw an hour of what happened, but we were there 24/7. Minutes go by like hours. You're not allowed to leave. You're given only a small amount of beans and rice, and you wash your dishes in dirty creek water. The thing I'll remember most was how great you were. Spencer. If it weren't for you—and Jesus—I wouldn't have made it through alive.

spencer: That's because you're the sexi­est, most natural thing in the jungle. HEIDI: It was definitely an Adam and Eve situation.

SPENCER: I thought it was going to be like a hotel in the jungle, but it was more like Lost without the Others. The worst part for me was that hooking up was a physical impossibility. That was the main reason I had to get out of there. There was no place we could go to get our jungle love on, and I wasn't about to do it on TV because they'd have to pay us a lot more to show that. HEIDI: It was so amazing to get back to civilization, wasn't it? Running water, actual bathtubs, making love whenever we want. They couldn't get me to go back there for anything. spencer: I agree 10,000 percent. It made me realize I'm the luckiest man in the world to have my life. And now having my wife in PLAYBOY is the culmi­nation of every dream I've ever had. By the way, what was your first experience with playboy like? HEIDI: It was amazing. The shoot was so

relaxed and incredible and------

spencer: No, no. I want to know about the first time you discovered playboy. What was that like?

HEIDI: Honestly, I didn't know about the magazine when I was a kid. I'm from a really religious community, so it wasn't discussed. It wasn't till much later that I realized how large playboy looms in every man's mind, that when guys reach a certain age they get a playboy magazine. But it has definitely changed my life—or maybe I should say it has shaped me. [laughs] SPENCER: Go ahead, tell them. HEIDI: Well, when I was shopping for my boobs, I wanted the best, so I sat down and flipped through a bunch of playboys. The women are so hot— Pamela Anderson, Carmen Electra, Marilyn Monroe, all the Playmates. So iconic. When the magazine asked me to pose I understood what an honor it was. Once you're on the cover of PLAYBOY you're officially a sex symbol, which is something you can't get the same way by doing anything else. spencer: 1 am so beyond excited know­ing my wife is doing this. To me PLAYBOY is absolutely legendary. My mom actu­ally bought my first playboy for me

when I was 13. To my surprise, she had ripped out every photo as kind of a "ha-ha," but all I needed was the cover to send me on the PLAYBOY-smuggling route from the age of 13 to 18. Some­how I obtained every single issue until it was legal for me to buy them. And not only from those years but also from the 1950s and 1960s.

HEIDI: 1 remember the first time I came into your house in the Hollywood Hills and saw your walls covered with Centerfolds.

spencer: You weren't too happy about it. Being a good Jesus lover you made me take them all down. But now I have my own real live playboy dream girl so I don't need that wallpaper anymore. I have poster-size images from this shoot, which I put up in my bathroom. Now when I'm peeing I get to see a 10-foot naked photo of my wife, and I'm like. Damn, I'm one lucky motherfucker. HEIDI: Tell them about the day of the photo shoot.

spencer: Oh, it was fucking torture! I got the biggest case of blue balls in history. 1 wanted to shut down pro­duction after every outfit change so I could enjoy you all to myself. I suggest they bring something like that to Guan-tanamo Bay, actually. Who needs water-boarding when you can have Heidi Montag posing in these outfits in front of you, in front of the ocean, and not be able to make a move on her? I'm not kidding. It was torture. [They kiss, and Spencer checks his iPhone.]

Do you see any conflict with being a Christian and taking your clothes off for

PLAYBOY?

HEIDI: This is the most I've ever shown, but I made the decision not to show everything.

spencer: Believe me, to Christian Amer­ica you're naked in these pictures. HEIDI: That's probably why I haven't told my dad yet. They're a little behind the times where he lives in Colorado, but he'll find out eventually. I honestly believe God didn't invent our bodies for us to be ashamed of them. The body is a beautiful creation. If anything, the rea­son I didn't show everything is because I plan to get a few more upgrades. SPENCER: Don't do it for me, Heidi. I think you have the best custom-made breasts in the world right now. I don't need you to make any changes. I'm already driving a Bugatti every day. HEIDI: Well, I'm sure as I get older I'll need some touch-ups. I'm definitely not done with my surgical quest. I think I want to go bigger on my boobs for you. spencer: Awesome. How big? HEIDI: Triple X.

spencer: Cool! So maybe I can interview you again for PLAYBOY once that's done, when you do the full reveal. HEIDI: Great idea. Let's do this again when I get the upgrades.