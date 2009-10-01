Girls of the ACC

The East Coast's best student bodies

^^^ he Atlantic Coast Conference | | is looking great as of late. I I The ACC pilfered the power ^J football schools from the Big East (Boston College, Miami. Virginia Tech) a few years ago. North Carolina won the NCAA basketball tourney in April, and Miami became our top party school in May. And then there's the cur­rent crop of stunning students. "Man, I love college," musician Asher Roth raps on his single, capturing today's campus Zeitgeist. "Do I really have to graduate, or can I just stay here the rest of my life?" Well, you do have to grow up, but you can always come back to playboy every fall and relive those salad days you spent on campus.

Jennifer Lynn has quite the tall feather. She's a competitive person, especially in flag football. How about two-hand touch? Having earned a criminology degree, Stephanie Christine is now In law school. She enjoys tennis, travel and penguins. Clearly she's well-rounded.

Here are some crib notes on how to approach these college girls In the library: If you want to strike up a conversation with marine science major Alexandra Ford, you must love manatees. She says of attend­ing our top party school, "Our motto is, Work hard, play harder. You only live once!" Shayne Devereux doesn't look crunchy but hopes to become an environmental lawyer; she believes in going green and a guy who does the same. "If you take care of yourself, then I know you can take care of me," she says. Alyssa Omlie alms to become a sportscaster. Look out, Erin Andrews! You need to like football and the outdoors if you want to hang with Alyssa. Sydnee Stone grew up In a small conservative town in the Bible Belt. Now this Tiger has ditched the Belt, along with her dress and bra. If you are lucky enough to take Candice Maria on a date, bring her to a Dixie joint with a mechani­cal bull. "It's all about the thighs and arching your back," she says. An example is to the right. And talk about figures—Shayna Taylor, an accounting major, tells us she's really Into calculators. Seriously.

"My best feature is my ability to see the bright side of every situation," says business major Connie Du. "Oh, or my calves." Noel Simone had to quit cheerleading for th« Terrapins because she was too busy with school—minus one point for Maryland. Her family is from Nigeria; they cam* to America for school and made it their home. Nigeria 0, America 1! Carson digs theme parties. Judging by her shirt, she just got back from a Wizard of Oz soiree and is in th« process of shedding her Dorothy costume. Mya Matthews demurely tells us she was a nerd before going to college. Clemson should put her before and after shots in its bro­chure. Ashley Smith took the words out of our mouth: "I have a sweet Georgia peach of a bum." Sorority girl Jenna Arianna is a linguist who eschews Greek for Latin. It's always better to communicate in a Romance language. Ashley Nicole is a public relations major who has a great image.