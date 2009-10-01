Playmate: Lindsey Gayle Evans

It was exactly a year ago that 2008s reigning Miss Louisiana Teen USA, Lindsey Gayle Evans, was—as they say in her home state—up shit creek. The Northwestern State University broadcast-journalism major from Blan-chard, Louisiana had involved herself in a dine-and-dash at a restaurant, only to realize she had left behind her (oops) pink wallet containing her ID and (oops) a nickel bag of pot. She ended up in the back of a cop car, "bawling my eyes out." Lindsey remembers. She knew this one would make the news. "I said to myself, Attitude adjustment time, girl. Fuck the crown. Turn the frown upside down and smile for that mug shot." Score one for Team Evans: The tabloid press could resist neither Lindsey's deliciously blonde saga nor the beaming mug shot that accompanied it. Pageant officials weren't as charmed; Miss Louisiana Teen USA was stripped of her title. "For a long time I was a competitive goody-goody girl who sang in my Baptist church choir and made good grades. Then one night I found myself on Playboy.com, and I sent a message that went something like 'Hey, this is Lindsey Evans. I'm a former Miss Louisiana Teen USA, and I'm tired of being good. Are y'all interested?"1 Indeed we were. What's next for Miss October? "I want to go as far as I can with playboy. I want to be the next Pamela Anderson. Why not? I'm a girl who likes to have a good time, just like she does. So let the good times roll: Laissez les bons temps rouler!"
PLAYMATE DATA SHEET
