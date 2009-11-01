Playmate: Kelley Thompson

THIS SXTUTEET

IS O3XHB

OF

I' cried on the phone," says Kelley Thompson about the day she learned she was on her way to becoming Miss November. A 21-year-old small-town beauty from Texas, Kelley was work-_,__' ing as a bartender at the time. She had done

some test shooting in Dallas, but she never thought__

Surely she wouldn't.... A few days after the shoot, she says, she received a sign: A trio of cottontails had dug a bunny hole in her front yard. The next thing she knew, the phone call arrived, and she was headed to the airport, bound for Los Angeles, where paradise awaited. She had never been on an airplane before. "To get off my first plane ride and go directly to the Playboy Mansion was just surreal," she says. Kelley has wanted to be a Playmate ever since she became a fan of The Girls Next Door four years ago. "I immediately fell in love with Hef and the girls on that show, and I was, like. Wow, it would be really awesome to experience something like that. It'd be like a dream." So what has all this good fortune taught Miss November? "To live life to its fullest," she says, "to not be afraid to go after something you want. Being from a small town I always knew there was so much more out there, and now I want to go everywhere and see everything. Life's too short, so give all your dreams a shot."

PLAYMATE DATA SHEET

BIRTH DATE: l2./DQ/fir7 BIRTHPLACE:______\UlXQA_'} IX-

ambitions• ~Th> (y^ *lru-A-

-A-

hun

n

turn-ons•

/l I ft

• (\ tWJ\ u)i% a. cpwl* peJ^n^niLtXLU ana xrnJPo. whf> 1a A»Ph7 finrihiathrL + fifth afrn'ifi, -fo ,4wa) . ^faJiOf had. fnanneXo, chz/xbtiA ^

SOMEONE I LOOK UP TO AND why- Mjif TOf^hpA.. Jlkl, JA MtJL

hi>A: hi/jYJ. njnd Aiirh n. hin/^ pah£ /if- ry\UL lift. -tkiJ: X dwt fax) u&faf. X WUilA. do Uitttmdf /left

MY FAVORITE Bnmcs-

apr/)^cjg±p

J

i

i>

MY ADORABLE PKTS, A?// ^0^1 Y^OU QAL 6K(h j^Tl

not- hnd.s mij bia^ nu£durU, flfa

MY SECRET ^ttt ¦