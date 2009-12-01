Playmate: Crystal Harris

rystal Harris was at a crossroads. "I was in my last semester at San Diego ^ State, getting a psychology degree,

J .^—v and I didn't know what I wanted to do next," f 1 says the 23-year-old. Then she met Hugh K^ J Hemer at the Playboy Mansion's 2008 Hal-^___^^^ loween party and, well, Hef s and Miss Decem­ber's Christmas came early. "Hef was so humble and easy to talk to, which is one of the things I love about him," she says. "It was as if we already knew each other." Crystal has become the icon's main girlfriend, the down-to-earth yin to the wild yang of the Shan­non sisters. Like Hef, Crystal has had a lifelong love of philanthropy. Not that she's a saint. "I won't lie—I love glamour," she says. "Flying in private planes and fine dining? Give it to me all day, every day! But growing up, I was far from being a rich girl, so I don't take this for granted. I want to be a Playmate who is a good role model." This holiday season Miss December received quite a gift: herself. "I didn't have much confidence in myself before, and I think the number one priority for happiness is to be comfortable in your own skin. I am now," she says. "Living in the Mansion has been a great year of growth. I've learned how to be myself."

NAME:

PLAYMATE DATA SHEET

hhrns

RUST; *-3l U WATST-

HEIGHT:____S!__U________WEIGHT:

<?<O HTPSr 6S

U_________WEIGHT: I &¦ t

BIRTH ruTE-

rtrthpt.ape-

Ci'"/y, /?"Z-

ambitions • To

have

r^W

5fX- oP

/eo

K/tXrf Door bc_ cc

TURN-ONS:

. AH -American

Q nice SOnj/e q/- j-e&J-h> ck. f/g-f

Pr'inta.

q

turnoffs.

4o

hair prfx^ug^f

art.

-SdF- o.inSorlocjd.

ALL-TIME FAVE MOVTF.S:

SPORTS I LOVE TO uatth-

- 7Ke- Poc/fX-S

and

WHAT MAKES A WOMAN SFYY; R>>S-f-[ QtnccfivO^

impOr~\-g.n+ ,

nQ

FAVORITE ACTORS:

w

Ktoa.A-/en , Leo

THINGS I LOVE MfiSTr T^g. QCeao , boa-f^f n/aht/i'-pc, Occftxre