THE BEST EROTIC SCENES FROM THE BIG SCREEN IN THEATERS— AND THE SMALL ONE IN YOUR LIVING ROOM

'hatever happened to sex in cinema! The simple answer is it

moved to a more welcoming home on cable-especially when you consider that 2009's biggest box-office attractions include the chaste and shiny Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen, Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, Star Trek and Up. While mainstream Hollywood moviemakers persist in wooing preadolescents and grown-ups stuck in various stages of arrested development, those of us in search of edgier, more risque and adult entertainment are happy to stay home and tune in to such Showtime and HBO fare as True Blood, Californication, Hung and Dexter. Luckily,

though, sexual collisions between consenting adults haven't been

completely banished from the multiplex. Not only do foreign-language films hold up their end of the erotic bargain but so do some interesting American movies such as Two Lovers, starring independent thinkers Joaquin Phoenix and Gwyneth Pal trow, and the raunchy, sexy screen version of Chuck Palahniuk's Choke, starring Sam Rockwell. And what about Jessica Bid's steamy pole dance in Powder Bluet As long as there are adventurous movie stars and bold directors, eroticism will not be pushed entirely to the margins. Besides, we'll always have cable.