A Cut Above

"IN TODAY'S WORLD, APPEARANCE AND CONDUCT MATTER," wrote Clinton

T. Greenleaf III in Attention to Detail: A Gentlemen's Guide to Professional Appearance and Conduct. "People are initially judged by the way they look. Those who want to succeed take the time to look their best and act appropriately on all occasions. The level of care reflected in your appearance and manners attracts positive attention and admiration, which fosters confidence." Too true—now more than ever. Even if it's a front, it doesn't matter. Want that job? You'd better exude confidence and togetherness. Want that girl? Then you'd better look as if you care about yourself as much as she should (or she'll think you're yet another of the "fun-employed"). Woody Allen once quipped, "Eighty percent of suc­cess is showing up." Well, in these hairy times at least 10 percent of it is about looking well-groomed and showing up. Get it together with this essential, classic guide to cleaning up your act or letting it all hang out—either way. smartly. It's 2010. for Christ's sake.

HOT SKATS The Aidon Gill for Men barbershop, New Orleans (above).