Playing hard to get

HECUBA MANEROS GOD OF WAR III (PS3) She knew there was never any real hope, of course. All the other concubines had died days ago. Poseidon had left them with no food, only water. And lots of it, the bastard. So she made her peace with Zeus and prepared for the jour­ney across the River Styx. But now what was this Spartan doing here? And why was he covered in ashes and blood? More important, was he here to help her? No, she thought. This is not a man who knows compassion, either given or received. Athena, bless my soul, she thought, for all is truly lost.

LOLITA CHANG

Lolita runs a tight shop. Ever the self-reliant type, she person­ally cleans, oils and files the se­rial numbers off every gun she gets as soon as they come in so they're always ready to go. Kind of like Lolita herself. Just make sure you're in fighting form; she's been known to take potshots at men who don't deliver the goods.

SKYLAR ST. CLAIRE

THE SABOTEUR (360, PC, PS3) When Sean drunkenly proposi­tioned her last night, there was little Skylar could do to resist, between the leather, the smell of engine oil and his win on the race­track. Plus, they're on the same side, spying on the Nazis. It was a relief to be with someone who understood how bold hiding can be, even for one night.

BEATRICE PORTINARI

DANTE'S INFERNO (360. PSP, PS3) Lie down with dogs, you get up with fleas. Lie down with the lord of filth and flies, and you get eternity in the underworld. Beatrice wanted only to keep Dante safe while he fought in the crusades. Being abducted by the Prince of Dark­ness was not part of the bargain. But while she knows her lover is the cause of her soul's damnation, she also knows his devotion to her is the key to her salvation. Oh, Dante, will you remain true?

BELLA ANTO-NELLI MAFIA II (360, PC, PS3) So the heist didn't go perfect, Vito thought to himself. Joe never could keep his big mouth shut. But he was alive, wasn't he? And alive with a couple bullet holes beats dead and pretty. Be­sides, Maria here (it was Maria, right?) was pretty enough for both of them. Hell, a little pain and suf­fering were worth it to see the look on Eddie's face when he tossed four sacks of cash onto his desk all casual-like. But first, a toast. To Maria. It was Maria, right?

MADISON PAIGE HEAVY RAIN (PS3)

Madison hadn't slept in three days, and "drained" didn't begin to cover it. All she knew was she didn't want to see Them again. Not now. There was no way she could take it in her state. Right now all she wanted was a shower. Something hot and wet to wash the cold, dirty world off her. The water would do her good. After that it was time to get dressed, get her camera and voice recorder, then head over to that motel. She'd be able to sleep there; she was sure of it