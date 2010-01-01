Playmate: Heather Rae Young

Growing up in Running Springs, California, a tiny mountain community overlooking the San Bernardino National For­est, Heather Rae Young spent an idyllic childhood "learn­ing good small-town values and a strong work ethic from my par­ents," as she puts it. She took dance lessons, skied, built snowmen and hiked with her dogs. There was just one problem: Heather always dreamed of becoming a model, and to make that happen she had to come down off her mountaintop. "One day I went online and found out about the 55th Anniversary Casting Call at the Playboy Mansion in 2008," she says. "I freaked because I think it's every girl's dream to go to the Mansion and see what it's like. So I did!" Smart move, Heather. She landed a callback, shot a couple of times for PlayboyGirls.com, and voila, her career took flight. "It happened so fast that I'm stunned," admits the quickly rising bikini-and-lingerie model (whom keen playboy aficionados will also recognize from last September's feature Lounge Acts). She's beginning to call her own shots. Nothing can top the thrill of showing off her skills for a full-on Centerfold, however, especially as Miss February—our valentine Playmate. "I'm so thrilled to be representing the love month because I have tons of love in my life," says the 22-year-old, a gorgeous smile blossoming across her face. "I loved playboy when I was growing up in those mountains, and now look at me: I'm Miss February! Unbelievable."