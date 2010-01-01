Reader, reader.. .who is the fairest of them all? Tel us who should be PMOY

If this were a Miss America pageant, this would be the evening-wear round. But it's not. It's the PMOY lingerie round. Cast your vote to help Hef choose the next PMOY.

If you still can't make up your mind after flipping through the next 10 pages, tune In to Playboy TV's Playmate Review 2009 on December 20. Then pick your Playmate of the Year at playboy.com/ vote. Or for $1.99, send a text message with the two-digit code that appears under your pick's pic to PLBOY (75269) and receive her wallpaper for your phone.*

As our smoking-hot Ukrainian ambassador to the world, Miss January continues to be an ideal choice for 55th Anniversary Playmate in this globalized society. When she performs with her band, Nikita, Dasha often fields questions about playboy from curious European fans. "Many of them ask about Hugh Hefner and his empire," she says. "I tell them that everybody at playboy makes it feel like a true family. I always wanted to be a part of this." Then, with an eye on PMOY, she adds, "We live our work, are involved in charity cam­paigns and bring beauty and other good things to society."

You know Crystal from more than just last month's pictorial. As Hef's latest girlfriend she's now a fixture on The Girls Next Door. Crystal reveled in the chance to pose for us. "It's kind of like being on both sides of Hef's life—the magazine and his personal life," she says. "I'm thrilled." The one downside? The famous Mansion peacocks have been eating the garden she's been working on. We know a lot of women who would kill to have problems like that, but we're guess­ing a shot at being PMOY may cheer Crystal up. Will Hef's bed-mate get your vote?

"playboy has changed my life forever, but being a Playmate hasn't changed the small-town girl in me," says Miss June. Ah, the charm of a grounded Midwestern girl next door is irresistible. Gindice is busy managing her dance studio in Ohio, working toward her master's degree and brightening fans' days. "I enjoy signing autographs," she says. "And it would be amazing to be voted PMOY because I could continue to show the world that Playmates are a group of classy, talented and educated women. I am especially thankful to all the wonderful fans who have supported me. My smile is genuine when I take my picture with them."

KELLEY

Living in a small town in Texas, Miss November had never been on a plane before we flew her out West for her Playmate shoot. But some things haven't changed for the 22-year-old— like the lucky rabbits that moved into her yard the day she found out she'd been selected as our second-to-last Playmate of 2009. They're still there. Did shedding her clothes raise eyebrows in her hometown? "I was definitely a bit worried, but they all think it's awe­some. This is totally life changing." Fas­ten your seat belt and lift up your tray table, Kelley. This journey of yours will really put you above the clouds if you become playboy's 2010 PMOY.

Perfect 20s, the Shannon twins are inseparable, but we honored them with individual months. How does Hef tell them apart? Kristina (far left) explains: "I told him Karissa has a freckle in the middle of her neck, and I do not." Miss July, Karissa, and Miss August, Kristina, have had quite the year being the Centerfold in our first-ever double issue, filming a Guitar Hero S commercial, being cast in a Sofia Coppola movie and becoming stars on The Girls Next Door. What's next? They make the task of choosing a PMOY twice as difficult as in previous years.

PHILLIPS

When Kimberly Phillips sent us

photos of herself on a lark, she

didn't realize her life would change

forever. In just a few short months

she'd moved into the Playmate House

and has since shown up on The Girls

Next Door. "All the attention is still

surreal," she says. "But you're only

young once, and I want to have

good stories in my old age." Her

favorite part of being a Playmate?

She now has time to read. When we

spoke with her last she was halfway

through Jeannette Walls's The Class

Castle. Which slays us. We've always

thought the sexiest women are the

ones with the biggest brains.

PERSHMG

Becoming a Playmate has empowered Jennifer (top left). "I have a confi­dence in myself now and honestly feel as if I can do anything," she says. "I've had a blast at playboy events, meeting people from all over. It's so cool to get fan mail from Germany and Swit­zerland. Who would have thought people in other countries would know who I am?" And if she wins PMOY Jennifer will use her powers for good: She'll donate most of her winnings to an organization dedicated to autism (her sister is autistic) and save some money to follow the Dave Matthews Band on tour next year.

Crystal (right) blew out of the Windy City and landed at the Playmate House in LA. after becoming Miss May. "I had never moved that far away from my family before, so for me to ven­ture out on my own was kind of excit­ing," she says. But she found a West Coast home ("The Playmate House is a lot cleaner than a sorority house!") and gained a sister in another Playmate, Hope Dworaczyk. Both girls have an eye on fashion, and Crystal is working on combining her animal-rights sensibilities and the catwalk. "I want to focus on my career so I can become PMOY...and then some!"

JESSICA NlRdUtt

For issue-release parties Miss February (bottom left) returned to the Palms in Las Vegas—where she had worked as a Bunny blackjack dealer before becom­ing a Playmate—and then hopped to Atlantic City and Palm Springs. Now that things have calmed down a year later, her aim is to become the next Linda Cohn. "I think hosting some­thing in the sports world would be my thing," says Jessica. "I'm not really into acting, and singing is for my ears only. I think that's what I would love to do because I love talking on camera and being myself." Those are two pre­requisites for being PMOY.

L

GAYLE EVAIS

A former Miss Louisiana Teen USA, Miss October jet-setted around the country promoting her issue and sign­ing hundreds of autographs. Now back in Louisiana, she's loving how friends and strangers alike have embraced her newfound fame. "Being a Playmate is so much fun," she says. "Everyone knows me now, even more than before. And people I haven't seen in years are coming out of the woodwork, saying 'Remember me? We went to first grade together.'" She has made new friends, too, often through her well-trafficked Facebook page. "Every time I update my status I instantly get about 10 replies," she says. "It's amazing."

"When the magazine asked me to be a Playmate I understood what an honor it was, and then to be given the cover was mind-blowing," says Miss April. "Once you're on the cover of playboy you're officially a sex symbol. Plus I got to work with Seth Rogen." The PLAYBOY<ertified sex symbol recently took up residence in L.A. but has been all around the country for TV appear­ances and in New York for print work, so she's really at home in front of the camera. "Fans should vote for whoever they feel will represent playboy in a professional manner and enhance the image of the magazine. I would be thrilled to be that person!"