The year in sex
January / February, 2010
Politicians, priests, talk-show host
MISSED CALIFORNIA
Leaked sexy photos and anti-gay-marriage remarks had dogged Carrie Prejean before Donald Trump (citing poor attendance at events) stripped her of her Miss California USA crown. Her notoriety was further enhanced by a raunchy video ^coming to
light. She's r i a one-A woman ™ circus.
GOP'S NEW PLATFORM: PRO HIKING, SEVERING AND ILLEGAL ALIENATING
Caught with their pants down: right-wing Republicans
who celebrate religious values at the "Family House"
on Washington's C Street. South Carolina governor
dark Sanford (1) led aides and wife Jenny (2) to believe
he was hiking the soft hills and dewy valleys of the
Appalachian trail when he was in Argentina romancing
his "soul mate," Maria Belen Chapur (3). After Nevada
-------^ senator John Ensign cheated on wife Darlene
ake a^\ w''n a'de Cynthia Hampton, his parents ll hike!) Paid a nefty "severance" to Cynthia and ** ^/ aggrieved and grasping spouse Doug. That's the Ensigns at top left and the Hamptons at right in happier days (4). The Family House also hosted assignations between ex-Mississippi :ongressman Chip Pickering (5) and Cellular South iiress Elizabeth Creekmore Byrd, causing Chip's wife, ha (6), to sue Byrd for alienation of affection.
LdVE AT FIRST BITE
Twilight made fangs fashionable agaif and True Blood significantly pumped u making the undead sexy with the over-18 C
FRONT-PAGE NUDES
Sharon Stone displayed //£>-erte, egalite and her marvelous 50-year-old tits on the cover of Pans Match (she was really 51, but who's counting?), while Jennifer Aniston won in a tie for GO.
everybody likes the public option
CELEBRITY SPLIT OF THE YEAR #1
Jon & Kate Plus Eight self-destructed as Jon was linked with Star magazine's Kate Major (1), babysitter Stephanie Santoro (2), teacher Deanna Hummel (3) and tummy-tuck doc's daughter Hailey Glassman (4). Meanwhile, is Kate dating bodyguard Steve Neild (5)?
MIND THE GAP
Photographer Zach Hyman takes 30 seconds to snap 10 photos of nudes in public places. (Hey, it's art, man.) Here Jocelyn Saldana takes the pole on the main stage of the NYC subway.
VENI, VIDI, DA VINCI
Is this a nude Mona Lisa? After being hidden within a wooden wall for nearly a century, this painting, once owned by Napoleon's uncle Cardinal Joseph Fesch, went on view in Leonardo's hometown of Vinci. Historians say they'd love more time for further study.
HANK'S FOR THE MAMMARIES
Overseas viewers got a better look than American fans did at former Girls Next Door star Kendra Wilkinson during the episode featuring her wedding to footballer Hank Baskett.
THE
WEARIN'
O'THE
NOT MUCH
Looks like just another security checkpoint to us: In celebration of St. Patrick's Day, and its "no hidden extras" fares, Aer Lin-gus asked Londoners to doff duds, don shamrocks and go on parade.
THE YEAR IN SEX
SPICY CURRY
Adrianne Curry didn't do a playboy cover in 2009, but her Twitter followers got plenty of hot shots to whet their appetite. There's always room for more Curry, particularly the cheese-
rako warintw
PATERNITY BLUES
Despite his repeated denials, it looks as though John Edwards did in fact father Rielle Hunter's baby (with mom, left). We await results, of a reported DNA test.
r
GIMME A 71 GIMME AN A!
Parents who saw Cyber Girl Carlie Christine's online photos had her stripped of her cheerleader coaching job at a California high school. So why were they looking?
HOT UNDER THE COLLAR "^=
Caught canoodling on the beach with Ruhama Cane)-lis, Miami Beach's Alberto Cutie, a.k.a. TV's Father Oprah, left the Catholic Church, married Canellis and plans to enter the Episcopal priesthood.
THEIR CUPS RUNNETH OVER
Boobs news Tennis pro Simona Halep (1) had her breasts reduced despite protests: Monica Hansen (2) is asking for big bucks from a surgeon (not hers) for '—
using her photos, in Britain. Marks & Spencer had to quit charging extra for big bras (3i Chantelle Houghton (4) begged off a thrill nae. fearing her F implants couldn't take its g-torce.
s
STUPID DAVE TRICKS
David Letterman revealed affairs with staffers, including Stephanie Birkitt (above left), after a CBS producer allegedly tried to extort $2 million from him. A ratings spike led to a burst of euphoria, followed by fatigue.
NICE TRY, BUT WE DO THIS BETTER
Ever watch the safety demo? Air New Zealand bid for passengers' attention with a video of body-painted flight attendants (left). Cute, but our Painted Ladies (above) they're not.
8 SHOCKING PAST *
I OF WOMAN BEHIND" GIBSON'S DIVORCE »
CELEBRITY SPLIT OF THE YEAR #2
Avowed Roman Catholic Mel Gibson woos Oksana Grigorieva (a former Timothy Dalton girlfriend) and impregnates her; Robyn (inset), his wife of 28 years and mother of his seven kids, has had enough.
CAN YOU DIG IT?
They're our MVPs of the AVP. Pro volleyball players Michelle More and Suzanne Stonebarger, also known as Team Gorgeous, lived up to the name in September's playboy.
NOBEL PIECE PRIZE?
President Barack Obama and French counterpart Nicolas Sarkozy check out Rio's Mayora Tavares at the G8 summit.
FLACK ATTACK
Seems as
though a spank-1
ing is in order:
The story was _ that Disney's Cheetah Girls star Adrienne Bailon's laptop was stolen and this photo was leaked. Turns out she and publicist Jonathan Jaxson faked the report "to juice up her image."
DUNE JUST FINE, THANKS
What do you do after you leave the Playboy Mansion? If you're Bridget Marquardt. you trot the , globe for the Travel Channel's Bridget's Sexiest Beaches (above). At right, a photo from i when she starred in playboy's I own production of Bridget's 1 Sexiest Heels and Negligee.
THE YEAR IN SEX
RUB-A-DUB-DUB, THREE FRIENDS'IN A TUB
A sexy hoUub home video of Dr. and Mrs. McSteamy. Eric Dane and Rebecca Gayheart. frolicking in the nude with playboy mod^No^ember 2004) and former Miss Teen USA Kari Ann Peniche bubbled onto the JnpffTet—antt-was speedily removed.
¦ WRONG
NUMBER?
Just how did this cell phone photo of Rihanna (and other pics of her, including one featuring a nipple ring) happen to end up online? Chris Brown claims he's not guilty this time.
There's life after
VEGAS
Havin
vacati
Play"
Mansi
West, Holly
Madison ' is hard at >'
¦70 rk—and Irawing nthusiastic rowds-> -
in the Las
Vegas
spectacle
WILL STRIP FOR MAD MEN
Skin is still in on Madison Avenue—and everywhere else around the globe where advertisers look to grab attention. Gorgeous Oscar winner Charlize Theron (1) bares all for Dioj s new J adore L'eau Cologne Florale; Sasha Grey (2) does it for American Apparel; a vintage shot of Playmate Cynthia Myers. Miss December
Agent Provocateur hires a horde of daring models (4) to promote its collection of minimal undies.
GROWN MEN ENVY HUNGRY AFRICAN CHILD1
New mother Salma Hayek, while visiting Sierra Leone—the country with the world's highest infant mortality rate—saw a hungry child and nursed him.
SHOW US YOUR TWITS!
Kim Kardashian, k arguably the hot- , test cast mem- , ber on the reality show Keeping Up With the Kar-dashians. tweeted this image of herself preparing for a photo shoot __ to her online fans.
SOPHIE IS CHOIC
U.K. Cyber Girl Sop QTade. who triumph
er 21 other entrants-t^t win the latest British Big Brother, is splitting her earnings between charity and—sorry!—clothes.
MEANWHILE, BACK AT THE MANSION
Now ensconced at Playboy Mansion West are Playmate Crystal Harris (December 2009) and Playmate twins Karissa and Kristina Shannon, who beautified our summer double issue as Miss July and
season five!/
¦ ns
¦ Karissa and
Miss August 2009.
The trio appeared
on Chelsea Lately
(inset) to promote
The Girls Next Door's
sixth season. The
show's recipe is still
intact: Take three hot
girls, add a dash of
Hef and stir.
THE YEAR IN S.EX
TAINT MISBEHAVIN'
Eminem had just finished singing "Crack a Bottle" at the MTV Movie Awards when he got a dose of crack in the face courtesy of an airborne Sacha Baron Cohen. Apparently outraged,
Slim Shady stormed out of the auditorium. It was later revealed, however, that the stunt had been rehearsed, with a winged Cohen, in his gay fash-ionista Bruno persona, lowered on wires by stagehands.
TWO WEEKS? TRY NINE MONTHS
A teenage girl in Fairfax County, Virginia was suspended from Oakton High School for two weeks when she was caught popping a birth control pill during lunchtime (with her mother's approval). Had it been heroin or LSD, she'd have gotten off with five days.
MY DOG SKIPPY
Whiteland, Indiana's Michelle Owen, involved in a custody dispute with an ex-boyfriend, asked police to
search her computer for evidence that he had downloaded child pornography. Cops found no porn but
discovered two videos of Owen (shown in mug shot) engaging in illicit sexual performances with her beagle. She's now facing bestiality charges for the activities, which are said to have involved peanut butter.
UFT, SEPARATE, FLOG
In Somalia, Islamic extremists calling themselves Al Shabaab have taken to stopping and checking women to see if they are wearing bras, which the group claims are deceptive and therefore contrary to Sharia law. According to news reports, gunmen roam the streets in search of women who appear to have firm breasts. They are then inspected and, if found not jiggly enough, whipped. You can't make this stuff up.
DONTLOOK FOR BIG SALES IN SOMALIA
The Slovenian manufacturer Lisca is advertising the Smart Memory Bra, which it claims will boost a woman's cleavage when she's aroused.
IT AINT OVER TILL-IT'S OVER
ESPN baseball analyst and former New York Mets general manager Steve Phillips flamed out spectacularly when newspapers published a letter his 22-year-old mistress, ESPN production assistant Brooke Hundley, had sent to his wife. In true bunny-boiler fashion, Hundley's missive dissected the Phil-lipses' marriage, name checked all four of their children and described birthmarks on Steve's man parts. In the space of a few weeks he lost his job, his marriage ended and he checked into rehab for sex addiction.
A MAN-SIZE TAN
Taking a fig leaf from such female celebrity product
hawkers as Paris Hilton and Jessica Simpson, actor-comedian Will Ferrell has launched SPF-30 sunscreen products in three formulas, including Forbidden Fruit (with apologies to the Book of Genesis).
Proceeds will benefit the Cancer fc College charity's Willpowered Schol arship Fund, which grants student ait to cancer survivors and amputees.
TELL THAT TO THE GUYS IN SOMALIA
A cash-stuffed brassiere saved a Brazilian woman's life in a shoot-out aboard a bus. Ivonete Pereira de Oliveira got in the way of gunfire between would-be robbers and an off-duty cop, but the bullet that struck her chest was slowed by some $70 worth of bills she had hidden inside her bra.
STROKER ACE
We've learned Masanobu Sato's secret. The two-time winner of San Fran-
Cisco's annual Masturbate-a-thon jerked off for a record nine hours and 58 minutes on May 2. The Japanese sex-toy worker credits his stamina to an "abundant imagination." We say he's so good because, as he reports, his girlfriend isn't really into sex and they make love "only a few times a year."
SPLIT TIME
"I felt like I was putting on a pretty good show," Olympic medalist Ricky Berens admitted after his suit split during the World Swimming Championships in Rome. Competition, not modesty, will have these polyurethane outfits banned in 2010.
HABEN 5IE MILCH?
Germany's conservative Christian Democratic Union Bundestag candidate Vera Lengs-feld spiced up her campaign with a billboard featuring herself with the
equally well-endowed chancellor Angela Merkel and the legend we
HAVE MORE TO OFFER.
CARDINALS FANS, YOU JUST GOT JUNK'D
Comcast cable subscribers in the Tucson area got a surprise during Super Bowl XLIII when play was interrupted by a 30-second clip from adult channel Shorteez that featured porn star Evan Stone's penis. EVERY FRAME OF SAND
When Vivid Entertainment announced its plan to distribute a sex tape of Playmate Shauna Sand (Miss May 1996) and her boyfriend, Sand threatened to sue to block its release. She dropped the suit just as the video was scheduled to drop
because it came to light she had— pardon our use of complex legalese here—"signed a contract" with Vivid.
WHO WANTS A CIGAR?
During a boys' night out while on a charity mission in Buenos Aires. Bill Clinton received a lap dance from Argentinian Big Brother contestant Andrea
Rincon—to an enthusiastic response, according to the Argentine version of Maxim. This being a story about Clinton, reports vary wildly as to what happened next.
Like what you see? Upgrade your access to finish reading.
- Access all member-only articles from the Playboy archive
- Join member-only Playmate meetups and events
- Priority status across Playboy’s digital ecosystem
- $25 credit to spend in the Playboy Club
- Unlock BTS content from Playboy photoshoots
- 15% discount on Playboy merch and apparel