Playmate: Kyra Milan

yra Milan describes herself as an art freak, citing no less than master surrealist Salvador Dali as her "all-time inspiration." While becoming an artist is one of her ambitions, she has also had a life­long dream not just to be a Playmate but—amazingly—to be a Miss March. "It started," says the nascent model and actress, "when I was a little girl and saw the movie Adventures in Babysitting. One of the biggest hypes in the movie was that the kids Elisabeth Shue was babysitting thought she was the March Centerfold. I was

like, 'Mom! Dad! I'm gonna be Miss March one day!'" After a pi.wboy scout spotted Kyra in Tampa years later, things happened quickly. Let's face it: The 20-ycar-old is perfect for the job. "I'm a 'good girl,' and I believe in monogamy, but I love talking about sex. I love having sex. And what I love about playboy is that it has taught people there's nothing wrong with that. The magazine has always said that sex is about passion and love and fun, and that's what I believe too. I'm so happy to be part of the Playmate family."

With her lofty dreams and artistic ambitions, Miss March Kyra Milan is a thing of true beauty

PLAYMATE DATA SHEET

NAME:

BUST- *^P matst. ocfr HIPS:_

HEIGHT : O I WEIGHT : LSQ.

BIRTH DATE : 11 / 0&/ *&) BIRTHPLACE : i-g>JCj£ L/l"^; PL

ambitions To become ci

onki for pkivjboif buV cdSo high -fixShiorx. turn-ons : A ff-mi- Simil^ CjorPiA-^nc^ (\ Qoo^ sen^e

humor, o^nfcs hcri^x / rx

turnoffs:

no4~ likzi cod^(ne^>5, bcv^ manners.

-Hee+Vn or sinur\£5S. J need ol go^j who is ouvop^r^ osrxdi cat> Y-ejzp up uo\-V-h nod 111

AN EXAMPLE OF THE AB^VF- -L I'l*^ lAJTU?

op-- ho^VirQ 6ey. 'in random places. ©

favorite

celebrity

z^pp^tio — -fr)€v| are. OjrfjQJt 4o hoyc S^,x to 1 SH: L^prv\rn\( him. DonM" l<^jjK - X am

