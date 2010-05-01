Once upon in Mexico

EXOTIC IS AN UNDERSTATEMENT WITH THESE BODIES AND BEACHES

orwegian photographer Petter Hegre travels the world s most beautiful locales, recruiting models and shooting nudes. How's that for a job? Phuket, Paris, Buenos Aires—with

seven books out he has "the great freedom to shoot who I want, when I want and how I want." Pictured here: Petter's hot 10-day sojourn in Tulum and Playa del Carmen, Mexico.

"Voy por tu cuerpo como por el mundo /tu vientre es una plaza soleada/tus pechos dos iglesias donde oficia/la sangre sus misterios paralelos."—Octavio Paz

