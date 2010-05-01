Playmate: Kassie Lyn Logsdon

I

t's like living in heaven," says Miss May Kassie Lyn Logsdon, referring to her minuscule village in California's San Bernar­dino Mountains. She wouldn't be in the magazine you hold in your hands—let alone have descended on Los Angeles—had it not been for her high school friend Miss February 2010 Heather Rae Young. Heather pulled Kassie down from the peaks and in front of our cameras. (Kassie appeared in two atmosphere shots in Heather's pictorial.) "I had never modeled in my life, so I didn't see this coming at all," Kassie says. "Appar­ently I'm a pretty good model." Indeed, she's a natural and an all-natural beauty. Her almost-unprecedented run—from never having been professionally photographed to becoming a Hef-approved Playmate—transpired in about a month. "I got really lucky, because this just fell into my lap," says our still-stunned 23-year-old Miss May. "I tell friends I'm going to be in playboy, and they're like, 'Whaaa?'" But Kassie remains grounded. She works a desk job and spends her free time cruising around the lake she lives on and hiking in the forest with her dog, Bridget. Our spring flower is thrilled to be a Playmate and may do more modeling or perhaps pursue acting, but she has no plans to leave her mountaintop paradise. "We mountain girls are great," she says. "You should come back up and look for more of us!"

