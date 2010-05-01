The Alpha kitchen

OUTFITTING MAN'S FAVORITE INDOOR PLAYGROUND OUTSIDE OF THE BEDROOM

playboy was the first men's magazine with a food column, in the 1950s. Today we're in the midst of a golden age for the cooking man. Here's how to stock your temple of food.

Your choice of salt and pepper

mills: HM Stratus's motorized beau­

ties (below left, $50 each, surlatable

.com) grind at the touch of a button,

while the wood mills from Peugeot (as

in the French car company, $80 each,

williams-sonoma.com) are old school.

Massachusetts-based master wood­

worker Michael Humphries makes

cutting boards (prices vary, michael

humphries.com) that are a cut above.

Lodge Cast Iron skillets are so well

crafted, people are still using ones

made in the 19th century. Pictured: a

12-inch-diameter seasoned skillet ($34, lodgemfg.com). (4) As for pots and pans, go with Mauviel copper. This Professional model 10.5-inch copper and stainless skillet ($200, surlatable .com) will fry your fish for you. (5) The stainless steel of these Swissmar peelers (set of three, $17, amazon .com) could strip the paint off a beer can. (6) You can heat the silicone blade of this Le Creuset spatula ($9, amazon .com) to 800 degrees Fahrenheit and it won't melt. (7) As Volkswagen is to cars, Zwilling J.A. Henckels is to knives—made in Deutschland, solid and not too tough on the wallet. Pic­tured: Twin Profection nine-piece set ($987, zwillingonline.com). (8) Philippe Starck designed this Max Le Chinois

colander-wine bucket for Alessi ($447, unicahome.com). (9) Yes, this chunk of silicone looks like a fake C-cup pre-installation, but in reality it's a Poach Pod egg poacher (set of two, $10, fusionbrands.com). Drop in an egg, place in boiling water and voild. (10) The modern kitchen ninja does his pureeing with a KitchenAid immer­sion blender ($70, kitchenaid.com), which has more speeds than a For­mula One car: nine. (11) KitchenAid's 90th Anniversary five-quart stand mixer ($399, kitchenaid.com) is your own private assistant; it'll do the dirty work while you sip prosecco. And in screaming red, it shows you're not a man to be trifled with, at least when it comes to baking. (12) The humble wok

excels at steaming, deep-frying and stir-frying. It's also the easiest thing in your kitchen to overpay for. Stick with this $20 hand-hammered 14-incher (wokshop.com). (13) Prepara's garlic press ($20, surlatable.com) can make fast work of six cloves at a time. (14) If we were stuck on a desert island with one possession and it couldn't be Miss May Kassie Lyn Logsdon, we'd want this 5.5-quart Le Creuset Dutch oven ($330, amazon.com). (15) These handsome nine-inch tongs are by Rosle ($21, surlatable.com). (16) There are two things you should never put in a Cuisinart. One is your goldfish. The other we don't need to tell you. Pic­tured: Elite Collection 14-cup food processor ($299, cuisinart.com).

"A man seldom thinks xuith more earnestness of anything than he does of his dinner."

—Sti in ii el Joh n so n