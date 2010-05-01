Top party schools 2010

I I Ff*P is a place of '^HHHH^VPick UP th°

LLCUC tools of your fuTO^^BFOTwPas the social [it's where you learn the balance for a fulfilling life. Following arethf ichools where students study hard and throw down harder. They we id by our editors, with input from our campus reps, models, photo

and student readers. In our pursuit we left no flip cup unturn

University of Texas at Austin

Longhorns football team fell just short in the national champi­onship game, but here's a victory the entire

school can claim a part of. We're talking to you, bikinied coed in Devil's Cove, and you, star wide receiver Jordan Shipley, and even the humanities library, which just purchased David Foster Wallace's papers. When you add up academics, the weather, the liberal atmo­sphere, South by Southwest, game day and the nightlife on Sixth Street, UT Austin is one heck of a school. Hook 'em, Horns!

West Virginia University

There's not much to do in Morgantown except party, study and ignite furniture. Seriously. Scott, a freshman, tells us, "The tailgating at our women's soccer games beats tailgating at most other schools." Another frosh, Jakes, claims, "We drink two percent of all the world's beer." We believe you, guys, but please put down the lighters and step away from the Barcalounger.

University of Wisconsin-Madison

It's the best beer-drinking school in the country. Quote us. And with Badger sports improving (but still frustrating), the faith­ful show they can drown their woes in drink without rioting (take notice, WVU]. U-Dub is a strong research institution that, come Thurs­day night, spills its students onto State and Mifflin streets, which we call Lager Nirvana.

f§ PLAYBOY'S 2010 TOP 10

sfc= '^University of Texas at Austin

£ West Virginia University

liversity of Wisconsin-Madison

,>:: 4. University of Miami

|5 East Carolina University

jj|f|G. Arizona State University

J§ 7 Rollins College

.University of California, Santa Barbara ,.,,: S. Plymouth State University t'\ 10. University of Iowa

University of Miami

Last year's winner slipped a few spots in the standings, and it's our fault. Miami still has fine women and weather, not to mention an impressive 11-to-one student-to-professor ratio. But being named our number one party school became a bit of an albatross, and the man soon ramped up mellow-harshing. Don't get us wrong, though; we'd rather raise hell here than in Philadelphia.

East Carolina University

ECU, your reputation does not precede you. But you boasted about your prowess ("You can't spell parties without Pirates'."], so we had to come check out the scene. Well, we have news forthe rest of the country: Green­ville, North Carolina is a happening city. And the administration even provides drunk-bus shuttles from downtown to campus.

Arizona State University

We called ASU onto the carpet for its aca­demics last year, but the Sun Devils passed our three-day-weekend test: When we vis­ited they seriously partied from Thursday night to Sunday afternoon, then drank a pot of coffee and made it to class on time.

Rollins College

It's not the size of a school, it's the commotion its students cause when they collectively rage. Rollins, in Winter Park, Florida, is the hardest-partying small school (1,785 undergrads] in the

country. Yes, it feels like a high school but one that convenes in the clubs every weekend.

University of California, Santa Barbara

The Harvard of Santa Barbara-its faculty includes five Nobel Prize winners-is the perfect mix of sun goddesses, sand and studying. Chico State may get a touch higher, but UCSB gradsgo onto do great things after their six years in college.

Plymouth State University

It's been more than 20 years since PSU made our list, but this New Hampshire institution of higher learning is back. Fourthings students dig are skiing, skiing, studying and smoking pot on the lake. Welcome back to the party.

University of Iowa

The scene in what students call Iowa Fuckin' City is epic. And last year the football team gave the Hawkeyes a reason to celebrate. As their song goes, "In heaven there is no beer; that's why we drink it here."* (*here = Iowa Fuckin' City]

WHILE PARTYING AT CAMPUSES,...

GEMS. HERE'S WHAT WE LIKED (DR REALLY HATED)

BEST HALLOWEEN PARTY:

BEST BEST

BEST LIVING MASCOT:

UNOFFICIAL MASCOT: FISH-IN-A-BARREL COLLEGE:

LESS PRANK:

iquing-du.

BESTHARM-ST COL-

LEGE SPORTS BAR: CHEERLEADERS: .,i-.-

Houndstooth in Tuscaloosa, Alabam SC Song Girls-sweater puppies, anyone,

HOTTEST BESTSTU-

BEST COLLEGE DRINKING

DENT SECTION, BASKETBAI COLLEGE RADIO STATI

[ MSU's Izzone, named afte WSOU, Seton Hall. ¦-"•

INNOVATION:

HOT!

MAJOR:

BEST CATHOLIC PARTY SCHDC

BEST COLLEGE SANDWICH: i

IVY LEAGUE PARTY SCHOOL: COURSE:

BE BEST^

WORST COURSE:

HOTTEST NEW COLLEGE SPOf

COLLEGE THAT SOUNDS FUN BUT IS BEST SURF SCHOOL

BEST NAME FOR BEER POh

BESTCOLLEGE-SUPPORTEfl ART PROJECT:

HOTTEST COLLEGE! FRIEND:

WORST PARTY SCK

fie between BYl