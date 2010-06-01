Playmate: Katie Vernola

M€€T OUR BLUC CRUSH, MISS JUN€ KATIC VCRNOIA

ike a blast of walking sun­shine, 18-year-old Katie Vernola is everything the Beach Boys promised a southern California girl would be. You want a woman who loves sun, surf and sand? Katie, a vet­eran of 11 years of cheerleading by her senior year in San Cleinente, is not only an avid wakeboarder, snorkeler and bodyboarder, she even got up on a surfboard for her Miss June shoot. "I'm

still pinching myself about becoming a Playmate!" Katie laughs with her capti­vating Goldic I lawn/Kate Hudson-like giggle. Moving on to the world of little deuce coupes, Katie pines for her ulti­mate dream ride, a pink Lamborghini Gallardo. "I love whipping my head back and riding in fast, exotic cars!" Not just a front seat ornament, she's also a grease monkey. "Yep, I can put on rims and tires, balance them and change your oil, too," she boasts. "So if you ever have any car trouble, call me." Will do, Katie. But what if we're looking for a girl in an itty-bitty polka-dot bikini... or less? No problem. "I always wanted to be a model and be in playboy, and now it's all happening so quickly. I'm like, 'Okay, let's go!' And as far as pos­ing nude goes, I just thought, Everyone has boobs and a butt, so it's not that big a deal. And anyway, during the shoot I felt like, I'm free—yippee!"

