PMOY: Hope Dworaczyk

AS THE 2010 PLAYMATE OF THE YEAR, HOPE RIDES OFF INTO THE SUNSET ON A NEW BMW S 1000 RR, THE GERMAN BRAND'S ULTIMATE SUPERBIKE. IMAGINE THIS BEAUTY MOVING AT 130MPH ON TWO WHEELS.
"I FEEL AS THOUGH I'M LOOKING IN AND WATCHING SOMEONE ELSE'S LIFE," SAYS THE 25-YEAR-OLD MODEL AND TELEVISION PERSONALITY, HER TEXAS ACCENT CREEPING IN. "I FEEL LIKE THIS IS ALL A DREAM."
hen Hope Dworaczyk wound up not only as Miss
April 2009 but also on that month's cover with Seth Rogen (who, you'll recall, was cheekily blowing a fan up her skirt), she thought, Oh, my goodness, once you're on the cover of playboy you automatically become a sex symbol, and I absolutely do not feel like a sex symbol. I mean, who the hell am I?
A little more than a year later, thanks to Hef and your votes, the five-foot-10 brunette has become much more than a sex
symbol. She's the one and only Playmate of the Year 2010.
But guess what. The 25-year-old still can't accept her status. "No, I still don't feel like a sex symbol," she insists. Then
she relents a bit. "Well, at least not unless I'm in bed " So
who is a sex symbol? "I think iconic," says Hope. "Like Sophi Loren and Brigitte Bardot." There's another reason she fits so well in this magazine. Hope is a woman of today, yet she's in touch with the glamour and inventiveness of the past.
Hope startea modeling when she was 16 years old. She
has walked runways in America and Europe, modeling the wares of Versace, Agent Provocateur, La Perla and Balcnciaga. For the past three years she has hosted a Canadian television show called Inside Fashion. There is an element of fate to her rise with piayboy. Hope's adventure began two years ago when she was having lunch with a friend in Dallas. Her friend said she was headed to a 55th Anniversary Playmate casting nearby that afternoon.
"Do you want to come witli me?" her friend asked.
Hope agreed, planning only to go along for the ride. Once she was at the casting, though, a piayboy staffer spotted her in the crowd, sitting on a chair in a hallway.
"I'm not here to pose," Hope said. "My girlfriend is changing into her robe."
The next thing Hope knew, she was in a thong and bra and posing in front of television cameras for an episode oiThe Girls Next Door: Now she is your choice for PMOY 2010.
Hope's grandmother gave the former Miss Teen Texas (she was raised in a little beach town on the Gulf) the encouraging push she needed to pose nude for the magazine the first time last year. "My nana said, 'Are you kidding? If I was your age and had the opportunity, I'd go for it!'" remembers Hope with her ever-present full-bodied laugh. "I was like, 'Great! I'll just make that call to playboy now and worry about what everyone else thinks later.'"
Hope's successes have helped open plenty of doors in show business. She has appeared on CSI and Ugly Betty and will soon be seen in a role written expressly for her on Curb Your Enthu-suism. She's also developing a new TV show she'll produce herself. "I think playboy and I will be great for each other," says Hope, "because I'm a very ambitious girl who is always creating new projects, keeping my name out there. I'm a yes person; I don't say no very much." Her ultimate goal? To work behind the camera and to become a Bond girl. "Put a gun in my hand and I turn from this sweetheart into a badass woman."
Hope's most important work occurs when she's not working. She's a dedicated volunteer with children's chanties. "I'm so passionate about that, I wish I had the funds to not work, because that's what I would do full time if I could." After a pause she says, "Listen, I'm totally serious when I say I sometimes have to stop and think, Is this really my life? I feel as though I'm looking in and watching someone else's life. I can't believe I'm Playmate of the Year. What an amazing honor. I still feel as if someone is going to come and take it away. I feel like this is all a dream."
PLAYMATE OF THE YEAR DATA SHEET
WATST; J-% HTPS; ^
5'/C>"
HEIGHT : 5'10" WEIGHT :
BIRTH DATE : II"£4*'$T BIRTHPLACE : (jW£L /\At/A<CA r/ /K
AMBITIONS: /JLjtfL 0.^ alAvky-QtXJ AaSjj 9tU A110 [Jl/X7/(r-
turn-ons -. (JUCy> mmnma/u; fvm Cftn/xu/mnAJ, CJMcj fa JikL Oldi
TURNOFFS
.. Q/Lccktd! fii
FAVORITE TRUE BLOOD SCENE FROM LAST SEASON:
' jn77/lVJ
kl/
in &m/j jlim) nuMhui^Uiit, Pa*) ^As/siaA j&a) i
FAVORITE TRUE BLOOD CHARACTER:
) and . tAa-t v
-ifwj\) -LotAejcu AtAcM.
FAVORITE TV SHOWS:
-fo ScoJ?m nhd, Alia COM A) tMth JUttifadkl/
