, atasha Alam's lips are plump and pouly enough to rival Angelina Jolie's, so it's no wonder people enjoy watching her make out with other women. In 2008 the Uzbekistan-born actress and Iranian princess (by marriage) locked lips with Eva Mendes and played Jada Pinkett Smith's girl­friend in The Women. That same year she shared a kiss with her female co-star in the thriller In Twiliaht's

Shadow. Now Natasha is heating up the small screen on HBO's hit show True Blood as Yvetta, a naughty, vampire-loving Fangtasia dancer who attracts undead heartthrob Eric Northman (Alexander Skarsgard). Like

most of the characters in the edgy series, Yvetta spends a substantial amount of time in the buff.

"I'd never done nudity," Natasha says. "I had to overcome a few things in my head to do it."

The first segment she filmed for True Blood was a nude sex scene. Nervous and unsure of the on-set protocol, Natasha was relieved when her co-star proved to be an unabashed and helpful guide.

"Here comes Alexander Skarsgdrd. He drops his robe, and he's not wearing a sock — nothing. He's just totally out there, walking around as if nothing's going on," she says. "I was like, if he can do it, I can do it."

Natasha is a statuesque five-foot-10, and with her long hair, luminous eyes, afore­mentioned lips and impossibly sexy accent, she brings to mind a classic Bond girl. Born in Tashkent, she moved to Moscow at the age of 1 8 and embarked on a success­ful modeling career. At one fashion show, her agent told her one of the other models was head over heels for her, and several flutes of champagne later Natasha and her admirer were enjoying a lusty make-out ses­sion in a bathroom.

"We dated for a month, and then I real­ized I wasn't leaning that way as much as

she was. I guess to me it was an exploration into something new," Natasha says.

In 1998 she married Amir Ebrahim Pahlavi Alam, grandson of the former shah of Iran. Although they eventually divorced, Natasha retains her royal title.

She has appeared on numerous TV shows, including CSI, NYPD Blue, The Unit, Nip/Tuck and The Bold and the Beautiful, and she memorably played a transvestite on Entourage—a role that required her to literally strap on a pair of balls.

"I had to learn to walk differently. When you've got something between your

legs, you have to adjust your walk."

Will we see her engaging in more girl-on-girl lip-lock action? Given True Blood's propensity for provocative antics, it's not outside the realm of possibility. Natasha says she'd opt for the acerbic vampire Pam, played by Kristin Bauer, as a kissing partner because "she's got that kind of witty sexu­ality and nastiness about her." She pauses to consider other reasons why she would choose Bauer and adds, "She's really sexy, too, and she's got big beautiful lips."

Sounds like these two beauties have a few things in common.

"She's really sexy," Natasha says about

