Playmate: Shanna Marie McLaughlin

SHANNA CAPTURED TOP HONORS

ON PLAYBOY TV'S SHOOTOUT.

NOW SHE'S MISS JULY

N

ot long after arriving in Los Angeles from Orlando last August, Shanna Marie McLaughlin spotted an ad on Craigslist for a new Playboy TV reality series, Playboy Shoot­out. Sensing the perfect opportunity to launch a modeling and acting career, she decided to try out for the show, a contest featuring 10 models and 10 photographers, each vying for a chance to appear in the magazine. Shanna not only aced the audition, she won the entire competition. "The whole experience of being judged while naked and surrounded by cameras was amazing but also completely nuts!" says the 25-year-old, who describes herself as a "guy's girl" for her love of fishing, football and darts. "It was like Playmate boot camp." With her modeling career success­fully under way, Shanna now hopes to turn her attention to another passion—business. Before leaving for California, she was three classes shy of earning a master's degree in business adminis­tration from the University of Central Florida. In fact, she already co-owns an event-planning com­pany in Florida called Tiki Bash ("CJet tropically impaired," boasts its website). "I want to use my business background and stature as a Playmate to help form a charitable foundation that acts as an angel investment firm for women looking to go to graduate school or start their own com­pany," she explains. "I am determined to light the stereotype perpetuated by the media that Playmates are all ditzy blondes. Personally, I am incredibly proud of this experience. Becoming a Playmate was always a dream of mine, so now that the dream has come true, watch out!"

NAME- O* PLAYMATE DATA SHEET

HTpq 3Q

HETfiHT; v ^ 0 WKTGHT . 123

BIRTH DATE: _S\_\O_\tS__ BIRTHPLACE:

COeSf Palm QL£i£^\ , F(L.

1 ooo/i-f - ID do a ifit in Uf*—ad-, wioctxl, own

mU ouorv. U5S a-fbondaiion.

TIIPN-ONS- YiC ls, spontaato as, O^V^Uiic ^ujuA ooi+h

Y TIIRNOFVS. \

£tftrh

J no-V con J ^ ... \+ sWuK I

MY DEFINITION OF SEXY:

in Ima. OUM ' ancL not aj3 taXcL to -flaoni" H.

FAVE TV SHOW:. 1 Wx M^ < yjjf\ JbttMi jl .tfisodU. ^ St^n-fiilJL.

die yuman-lAJsh

£uU

SUMMER PASSIOi J ^ tUJL ^OYA, "SOV j

S\ I -Ha. vjit^rniv^ t) 1

