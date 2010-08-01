Endless Summer

IN OUR GLOBETROTTING QUEST TO BRING EXOTIC BEAUTY TO THESE PAGES, WE HIT THE BEACHES OF BRAZIL, WHERE THE ONLY THING MORE GOLDEN THAN THE SUN IS THE SKIN OF THE WOMEN LOUNGING UNDER IT
LARISSA SALOIO
Model Larissa Saloio comes from the
Brazilian state of Parana, just south of
Sao Paulo. The region has a slim section of
coast known for its exotic beaches, where
Larissa spent hours working on the tan lines
you see here. She credits her modeling suc
cess to luck and a higher power. "I think
God has blessed me to be naturally pretty,"
she says. She also swears she doesn't do
much to maintain her traffic-stopping figure.
"I hate the gym," she confesses, proving
that some girls do indeed have all the luck.
Larissa showed off her God-given physique
for our photographers on a sunny afternoon
aboard a sleek yacht just off the coast.
These pictures made quite a splash when
they appeared in playboy's Brazilian edition
in February 2009. . ...
KELLY AMORIM
Recife, one of the largest metropolitan areas in Brazil, is the stomping ground of sultry Kelly Amorim. She considers laziness to be a virtue and is a fan of spending warm, tranquil days basking in the sun. When it comes to sex, this beach bunny is shamelessly candid about her voracious appetite. "I never feel satisfied," she says.
AREANN
Twins Alexandra and Maria of Rio Graitd^do Sul, on Brail's southern coast, have their differences, but when they speak they have a tendency to talk in jjni-. son. When asked who is mor»
forward, Alexandra answers "Mart" at the same time Mari says "I am!" And when ask *" about their fantasir- *u
they say, giggling.
