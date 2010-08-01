Endless Summer

IN OUR GLOBE­TROTTING QUEST TO BRING EXOTIC BEAUTY TO THESE PAGES, WE HIT THE BEACHES OF BRAZIL, WHERE THE ONLY THING MORE GOLDEN THAN THE SUN IS THE SKIN OF THE WOMEN LOUNGING UNDER IT

LARISSA SALOIO

Model Larissa Saloio comes from the

Brazilian state of Parana, just south of

Sao Paulo. The region has a slim section of

coast known for its exotic beaches, where

Larissa spent hours working on the tan lines

you see here. She credits her modeling suc­

cess to luck and a higher power. "I think

God has blessed me to be naturally pretty,"

she says. She also swears she doesn't do

much to maintain her traffic-stopping figure.

"I hate the gym," she confesses, proving

that some girls do indeed have all the luck.

Larissa showed off her God-given physique

for our photographers on a sunny afternoon

aboard a sleek yacht just off the coast.

These pictures made quite a splash when

they appeared in playboy's Brazilian edition

in February 2009. . ...

KELLY AMORIM

Recife, one of the largest metropolitan areas in Brazil, is the stomping ground of sultry Kelly Amorim. She considers laziness to be a virtue and is a fan of spending warm, tranquil days basking in the sun. When it comes to sex, this beach bunny is shamelessly candid about her voracious appetite. "I never feel satisfied," she says.

AREANN

Twins Alexandra and Maria of Rio Graitd^do Sul, on Brail's southern coast, have their differ­ences, but when they speak they have a tendency to talk in jjni-. son. When asked who is mor»

forward, Alexandra answers "Mart" at the same time Mari says "I am!" And when ask *" about their fantasir- *u

they say, giggling.

