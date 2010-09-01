THE REIGNING QUEEN OF ENGLISH BOMBSHELLS, PIRANHA 3D'S KELLY BROOK TAKES AIM AT THE USA

K

elly Brook didn't mean to be a one-woman British invasion. "I was minding my own busi­ness, really, and then all of a sudden Hollywood approached me." Bodacious and doe-eyed, Kelly has been a superstar beauty across the pond for years. She started out as a swimsuit model while still in her teens,

then moved to big-time ad campaigns. FIIM voted her tlie sexiest woman in the world in 2005. A year later Grazia magazine voted her body the best in the world. She's been a regular on reality shows as a pre­senter and has appeared on dozens of magazine covers throughout Europe, including tlie British editions of

GQ and Glamour. She has also acted in a handful of small films. But for the most part, the U.K. managed to keep Kelly all to itself. Until now.

Hollywood found Kelly last year when she was on vacation in Los Ange­les. "I was eating lish-and-cliips at a cafi> because I was feeling a bit homesick," she says. At an adjacent table sat direc­tor Alexandra Aja, who happened to be casting the sexy spring break exploita­tion thriller Piranha 3D. After he spotted Kelly, he dispatched one of his female assistants to approach her.

"He sent a woman over so it would seem less creepy," Kelly says. "They

had no idea who I was, and I was quite flattered when they asked ifl'd be inter­ested in reading for a part. Then right after I gol it piayboy called. That was a pretty good month."

Piranha 3D also stars Elisabeth Shue, Eli Roth, Christopher IJoyd, Richard Dreyfuss and porn star Riley Sieele, with whom Kelly has a wet and steamy underwater lesbian love scene.

"Making out underwater isn't as easy as it looks," Kelly says. "You have to practice holding your breath and hit­ting your marks. Alexandre is French, so we did anything he asked us to do just because of his accent. If he were a

ballsy American and asked me to bend over and smile at the camera, I'd be a bit suspicious."

When she's not in front of the cam­eras, Kelly spends her time in the quiet English countryside. "I live on a little farm out in Kent witli an upland pear orchard and 1,000 trees," she says as she gets ready for bed early one recent evening. "I bought a 600-year-old stone farmhouse with no running water, and my hobby and passion have been to ren­ovate it. I did it all on my own."

The countryside befits Kelly's public persona. She's emblematic of the return to natural beauty. That body you can't

stop looking at? It's voluptuous, explo­sively sexy and untouched by scalpels. The Kuropean press has made much of her breasts, the size of which has caused plenty of speculation (36DD or 32 K?). "I was a lit tie self-conscious about the piayboy shoot because I look at the other girls in the magazine and tliey're just so perfect," she says. "I'm not 20 anymore [she's a very young 30], my boobs are real, and they even hang a little. But Ellen von Unwerth is amazing, and she really brought us back to those gorgeous shoots from the 1960s and 1970s, when the girls were all natural. You don't see that very often these days."

i

