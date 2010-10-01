dnanna Natalia Lomb

OREGON STATE

*to the final edition of Girls of the Pac 10. For 32 years these two handfuls of schools have

supplied America with more than its share of highlight reels and beautiful women. With great California schools on its roster, not to mention Oregon, Arizona and Washington, the

Pac 10 has been the place to score your touchdowns. Will the future Pac 12, with new members Utah and Colorado, prove as strong? Only time will tell. For now, let's enjoy this go-round. Well start with Joey Lin, a gorgeous Duck (oppo­site), and the bevy of Beavers you see above.

Clockwise from top left: "I hate being cold, and I hate flying in airplanes," says University of Washington coed Joi Hollie. Book a private jet with extra blankets and you're all set. We have a latte love for Washington's Hayden Hayes, a coffee aficionado who has lived in Italy. More grounds for celebra­tion: Layc Nichole from the University of Oregon works as a barista at Dutch Bros. Coffee. Caution, extremely hot! How's this for the best a man can get: Laura Lynn of Oregon State enjoys boys, showers and freshly shaved legs. Sarah Vita is a trouper. This smiling Trojan loves French culture and hates fast food. Posing with a basket of fries must have been torture.

Clockwise from above: A double major in journalism and psychology at Ari­zona State, Chrissa Carolyn wants to be a newscaster or to catch serial killers. Why not do both? "Stanford students are generally nerds trying their best to look like they're not trying," Kristen Elizabeth Gura admits. "Your roommate may say she's going to play sand volley­ball, but she's really headed straight for the library." Katie Carroll of UCLA happens to be a brand ambassador for Hef squeeze Crystal Harris's makeup line. A literature junkie (as you might have guessed), California's Ophelia Shalott tells us she likes "pointless puns, superfluous synonyms and exces­sive assonance." Sounds like she's been studying her Longfellow.

Clockwise from top left: Julia Diane Lange studies criminology and foren-sics at the University of Arizona—CSI: Tucson, anyone? The Bruins' campus is less than a mile from the Mansion, which gives UCLA babes like Rachel Lorraine a leg up in Playboyland. "Arizona girls get so much sunshine and spend so much time outdoors," says ASU's Jamie Brad­ford. "And we can take the heat: A native girl like me can handle any 120-degree day. I just need a pool close by and a drink in my hand." Whoa! Washington State's Michelle Wittenberg is an avid dancer who made the Seattle Seahawks cheerleading squad last year. Too bad the Hawks won only five games.