Dutch Treat

We present nine compelling reasons

to fall in love with the Netherlands

here is something inherently sensuous and sophisti­cated about Dulch women. Perhaps it's because so many of them come from ethnically diverse backgrounds, or maybe it's their wonderfully open attitude toward love, life and sex. Whatever the reason, as a result, the pages of playboy Netherlands are brimming with striking beauties, all of whom exude heaping amounts of confidence and sex appeal. We felt we would be remiss if we didn't share some of Holland's bounty, so we gathered a few enticing photos from the pictorials of nine recent Dutch Playmates. You may find yourself planning a trip to the Netherlands—don't say we didn't warn you.

Two years ago Miss January 2D1D told her friends she never wanted to be in playboy. Much to our delight, she had a change of heart. "Fortunately, I'm older and wiser now," she says with a laugh. "I decided I wanted to capture this for later because I know I won't always look this way." Here's to growing older and wiser.

Miss July 2010 keeps a multitude of pets because she's so fond of animals. That's just one example of her headstrong nature. "I can be a real control freak, but I actually see it as a strength," she says.

Miss July 2010 (far left) is an adventurous spirit who believes in trying out new things, enjoys the occasional quickie and confesses that she once had sex in public. "The idea that you can be caught any time-it's good, it's exciting."

To prepare for her Playmate pictorial shot on the beaches of Ibiza, Miss December 2009 (left) enlisted the help of her personal-trainer boyfriend. Clearly the man is good at his job.

At a diminutive five-foot-one, Miss Feb­ruary 2009 (below] hasthe distinction of being the shortest Dutch Playmate ever. Having endured remarks about her tiny stature her whole life, she has chosen to embrace it: "I'm proud of my height."

MANDY ALEXANDER

Chinese-Dutch-Indonesian beauty Miss February 2010 (above) was once having sex with her boyfriend in his car when she noticed that a few of his friends were watching.

Miss March 2010 (below left) is one fearless woman. She's intimidated by the ocean but surfs regularly, and though she broke her leg snowboarding she hits the slopes. "Fears are there to be overcome," she says.

Of English, French and Indonesia descent, the lovely Miss July 2009 [below] ns a contestant on season two of Hal-nd'sNext Top Model. She saysthe show ave her motivation. "I was totally green nd it pushed me in the right direction."

A feisty foodie who enjoys dancing on tables as much as dining at them, Miss September 2008 considers eating a fine meal to be akin to having an "erotic experience." Fittingly, her first pictorial was photographed in a restaurant and involved fresh oysters, strawberries and champagne. Check, please.