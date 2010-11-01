Playmate: Shera Bechard

MISS NOVEMBER SETS HEARTS ABLAZE

I

'm no cookie-cutter," declares Shera Bechard. "If there's a bandwagon, I'm not on it." Indeed, it is impossible to cat­egorize our Miss November, a Frencli Canadian beauty who likes to chill in jeans and a tank top and go horseback riding in the countryside. "I'm a shy girl who hates pretension," she says. And though Shera scored a best actress award last year at the Austin, Texas-based Fantastic Fest—the country's largest genre-film festival—for her avenging-angel turn in the grind-house thriller Sweet Karma, she actually abhors gory movies. Instead, she prefers the crooning of Roy Orbison and DVD binges of Seinfeld. She also finds bliss in the snowy quietude of her birthplace, Kapuskasing, a tiny slice of northern Ontario. "I adore the cold. As a kid I would build forts under six-fbot-liigh snowbanks." At the age of 18

Shera packed her bags and hit the urban hustle of'Ibronto in pursuit of a modeling career. "It's strange that I wanted to become a model, because I'm such a piivate person," she confesses. "But I feel confident in front of the camera." A few years later she had a chance encounter with piayboy cartoonist DougSneyd, wliich led to the pictorial currently before you. "Becoming a Playmate was a huge compliment, Ix'cause the most beautiful women in the world appear in piayboy." Don't presume, however, that our snow angel's good fortune will cause her humility to drift. "When people see me they think I'm going to be full of myself, but they quickly find out otherwise," she says. "I love prov­ing them wrong. When people say I'm beautiful, I always say thank you! But I can promise you I'm riot thinking, Yeah, I know. I will always be flattered."

MISS NOVEMBER

NAME: PLAYMATE DATA Shera IV SHEET fY\ard

BUST: ilV UATST! OlJO HTPS: t5l^

HEIGHT tztfW • O to WFTP.HT

AMBITIONS

open

pe

TURN-ONS:

smg; Oy\\xaX)

.'To mode], ar^ sfucK/ perfurr^ry andL oruL da

So hard f hupgn/gnf )k)e.

)Q

birthplace :

BIRTH DATE

y

m Cos-fa fficfl

u

Guys uoho mftltSB> rr>g

hair.

. 6>of

rr>e

MY CURRENT CRUSHES:

^oor-f

and. Vjq Scroff^

television AnnTrTTONSi

ftnt/

abo\rhanimnl<; nrJ fa

GET ME A PLANE TICKET TO:

Of

ir> (ax\oAa \

iPncAtvCj (hft&rv*& Oo\kre£>. Brlna if On!

See more of Miss Novem layboy.com.

WATCH MISS NOVEMBER'S VIDEO DATA SHEET AT PLAYBOY.COM/DATASHEET.