The Knockout

With brains and beauty, the UFC's Arianny Celeste delivers the one-two punch

rianny Celeste is loung­ing in the back of a black i Lincoln Town Car, insist­ing she's not a tough girl. Hard to believe, as those killer abs are a result of a kick-boxing regimen and she's also the premier Octagon Girl (see right) in the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

"I could defend myself for sure, but I don't think I could beat anybody up in the Octa­gon," she says playfully, but then allows, "I am more confident in

my fighting skills now that I've soon so many fights."

Arianny is on her way back to her Los Angeles home after a stop at Playboy's photo studio, and she's upbeat. A Las Vegas native, the 24-year-old model and former UNLV student went to a casting call four years ago when she wasn't even sure what the UFC was. Talk about fate.

"I love the fights," she tells us, 'though at first it was hard to watch. I still cringe when some­body does an arm bar and you

think the other guy's arm is going to pop out. At the same time I have my favor­ite fighters, so I am a little bit. biased."

At first, Arianny says, she thought the gig would be a "good little paycheck," but she has since seen the job grow from simply holding up round cards for cheering fans to being the UFC's de facto spokesmodel. She's now hosting a web-based show of her own, IIFC Ultimate Insider. "It's like Access Hol­lywood meets mixed martial arts," she explains. Her other love is music, and she has just recorded a pop single.

As for her duties in the ring: "Just don't trip over your feet, and try to look hot and graceful," she says. It may sound easy, but there's a reason she's gracing these pages. Arianny's success is the result of charisma, a go-getting attitude and some brains to match.

Her background is exotic, to say the least: Spanish, Ital­ian and Filipino. Her mom added a y to Arianna so she would have an unusual name. "I have a very different and unique look, and I like that," she says.

"This was my first nude shoot," she says about her piayboy spread, "and I was surprised at how confident I was. But I'm usually run­ning around naked," she adds, "so it came naturally." As for her favorite body part (we are fond of them all): "I love my legs—they're super-strong and lean. I'm proud of these stems."

F.ven so, Arianny says most people peg her for the quiet type. "I'm more reserved than shy, but once I get to know somebody I'm off the wall," she says. "I say the most random things, like a guy would. Basically I'm a guy trapped in a girl's body. I have a dirty mind, and if I see a hot chick, I will defi­nitely point her out."

So if Arianny Celeste saw Arianny Celeste walk by, would she check herself out or what?

"Well, I usually notice bru­nettes," she says, laughing. "So yes, I would!"

See more of Arianny c^^^ playboy.com/celeste.