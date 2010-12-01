Holiday Gift Guide

CLEAR SPACE UNDER THE TREE DADDY NEEDS A NEW PAIR OF SHOES—AND A WATCH AND A CAR AND...

Go back in time with ihe reissue of Bolova's Accutron Spaceview 21 4 watch ($4,000, bulova.com)—the most pre­cise timepiece available when it debuted in 1960. Its original tooling had been discarded, so Bulova started From scratch, assembling each new Spaceview by hand. (As such, only 1,000 have been built.) The watch's unique feature is a tuning fork—it hums rather than ticks— that you can observe up close, thanks to the transparent display.

And you ihouc were good only for plumbin Nope—(hey can also bring . noise. Ikyaudio sculpts the plastic cylinders into speakers ($1 99, ikyaudio.com) that will gener­ate as much conversation as the I music that pulses from them.

Cash should never float about* your pocket unlethered. Keep your scrateh together in stalely fashion with Ralph Lauren's sterling money clip ($250, ralphlauren.com). For a bit more than pocket change ($15), personalize the front with a monogram.

"Nice flask," she says. "Thank you," you answer. "It's a leather triple-decanter flask from Aspinal of London [$225, aspinal oflondon.com]." She asks, "Do you always bring a stocked bar on a ski lift?" "Yes, in case I meet a ski bunny such as yourself. Brandy, scotch or bourbon?"

elegant as the women you want sitting on it. Case in point: tfie statuesque mid-century-modern Barcelona chair (from $4,523, knoll.com), designed by Mies

danger while wearing a suit and holding a rocks glass. Shoot from the hip with these sterling silver revolver cuff links from John Varvatos ($330, johnvarvatos.com). The cylinders really spin. Locked and loaded? Indeed you are.

Tesla's gorgeous Roadster 2.5 electric supercar

($109,000, teslamotors.com) is a monument to new-age motoring. The first thing that strikes you is the torque—you feel like a bullet leaving the bar­rel of a gun. The second thing: There are no gears. You never experience that chug-chug when the

car is shifting. The experience is, well, electrify­ing. Think 3.7 seconds to 60 mph, 245 miles per charge and zero tailpipe emissions. And all with the top down and the wind in your hair. Plug it in at night as if it were a rechargeable flashlight, and off you go in the morning.

< An intellectual raid on the junkyard, the Rustic Warriors ' set ($265, novica .com) replaces staid king, queen and bishop game pieces with ACDelco spark plugs and other assorted auto parts (e.g., heavy bolts ana sprockets).

Nothing will swaddle you in sound quite like Skull-candy and Roc Nation's Aviator headphones ($1 50, skullcandy.com). They keep your earlobes in plush comfort—who doesn't love memory-foam pillows?— and keep your eardrums processing pristine beats.

over the sound of MGMT blaring out of Tivoli Audio's iPal ($220, tivoliaudio .com). It's weatherproof, /. no bigger than a shoe bgj hooks to an iPod and ofays radio. Bonus: 16 hours of battery life per charge.

I were blessed with that handsome mug, so treat it with respect with Baxter of California's blue badger-hair shave brush ($90, baxterofcalifornia.com), chrome-plated traditional safety razor ($60) and nickel-plated stand ($30).

Callaway has launched an R&D partnership with Lamborghini to develop a super-light­weight material. The company's latest driver, the Diablo Octane ($299, callawaygolf.com), features a Forged Composite crown. It hits stores the same week as this issue of playboy.

You could hang 10 with one of surfing legend Bill Hamilton's aboriginal art surfboards ($5,000, billhamiltonsurfboards.com)—or an; of his other custom goods, for that matter. But we vote for hanging this six-foot-four foam board from your wall like a piece of art

Do drunken battle with the stainless steel shot glass ($70, madebyammo.com), a convivial cousin of the shotgui shell. To stick with the theme, fill it with Death's Door vodka ($30, deathsdoorspirits.com) and pull the trigger.

Retro sensibilities make nice with high-tech capabilities in the Numark TTi USB turntable ($449, numark.com). The iPod dock makes it easy to transfer your favorite records to an MP3 player-proving vinyl is far from dead.

Sony's NEX-VG10 camcorder ($2,000, sonystyle.com) will inspire your inner Quentin Tarantino. Its footage will fill your HDTV perfectly, and its interchangeable lens system allows for a cinematic depth usually reserved for professional auteurs.

Talk about throwing > around the old pigskin. The Leatherhead hand­made football ($138, reformschoolrules.com) recalls the era of Jim Thorpe and his fellow gridiron pioneers.

Sean John iPod and vodka-cooled computers. Wte^^^^^Bndmade Der­ringer cycles (about $3,500, derrinaercvcles.comVUBBBffafter 1920s racing motorcycles, the Derringer is "the missing link between my Schwinn and my Ducati," as he puts it Peddle it or let the Honda engine do the work.

When capturing timeless beauty, memories or even romance, why not shoot with a classic camera built anew for a timeless style of photography? We adore the analog Leica M7 ($6,590, leica-camera.com)— old-school chassis and film, fully modern guts. Click.

Always eating on the go? Try the Eva Solo table grill ($340, evasolo.com), which boasts a clean design and compact, light­weight construction—giving you the power to transform any outing into an impromptu barbecue.

La Palina's Alison cigars ($220, lapatina cjgars.com) meet , Dunhill "aquarium" lighters from the 1950s ($4,200, mantiques modern.com).