If Celebrities were Snowmen

SHOWMSH

MAGIC IN THAT OLD SILK

HAT THEY FOUND? FEH-

JUST GIMME 12 VOLTS

AND JUMPER CABLES!

THIS WOK IS NOT

WORKING FOR ME-

SOMEONE HOOK ME UP

WITH A TANNING BED.

/ CAN DO THIS FOR

DAYS! WEEKS! MONTHS!

WELL. AT LEAST UNTIL

THE THAW....

/ WANNA TOUCH

MY CARROT. I WANNA TOUCH

MY CARROT. I GOT NO ARMS.... I WANNA TOUCH MY CARROT... j

PAVIP

VUM

YOU HEAR A VOICE, BUT WHEN YOU WOK THERE'S NO MAN THERE. GET IT? "SNOWMAN" THERE? HA!

I KNOW I SAID I'D

GIVE HER HALF OF

EVERYTHING-BUT THIS

IS RIDICULOUS

RC

Wells

-Tiger

Woods

A WEPP/NG RING.

JEN? TRY&XKIDS-

IVE GOT HIM BY THE

SNOWBALLS.

/ TOLO YOU SO....

Ah

GORE