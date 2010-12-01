Private Dancer

In a nod to Natalie Portman

he arching poses and graceful gestures of dancers have earned the admiration of many an art­ist, and it's easy to see why: A dancer's supple athleticism only adds to the appeal of the already enticing female form. French impressionist Edgar Degas was so captivated by the sight of bal­lerinas stretching and elongating their limbs that it inspired his celebrated series of oil paintings, pastels, draw­ings and sculptures of dancers at work. Ballet is more provocative than ever thanks to the upcoming psychologi­cal thriller Bladt Swan, in which Natalie Portman and Mila Kunis share some intense moments—including an erotic kiss—as rival ballerinas immersed in a sinister, sexually charged dance world. While the average man may not know his Petrouchka from his Swan Lake, such ignorance does not preclude him from appreciating the swan herself. Polish beauty Nina Bajerska demonstrates this fact as she channels the sensuous side of ballet for photographer Mar-lena Bielinska. A true romantic (Nina dreams of "being in love for eter­nity" and her motto is "Love is like a revolution—it doesn't work out for the weak of heart"), she makes the perfect ballerina muse. She confesses that in her free time "sinful thoughts abound." We can certainly relate.

