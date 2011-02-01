Fantasy Football

THE MIGHTY WOMEN OF THE LINGERIE FOOTR LLLE GUE LE VE THEIR SHOULDER P DS ND L GE IN THE LOCKER ROOM.

word of warning: Dismiss the jockettes of the Lingerie Foot­ball League at your peril. Like Brian Urlacher, they have a healthy appetite for inflict­ing pain on those who cross their paths, and like Rex Ryan, they love to talk trash once they've knocked you out. (And yes, like Tom Brady, they're awfully pretty, too.) So forget everything you know about football and allow us to offer you the book on how to hang tough—for the next few pages at least—with these god­desses of the gridiron.

Rule #1: Don't underestimate their athletic prowess.

Ask any LFL player about the

biggest misconception of her league and you'll hear the same answer. "Peo­ple think it's just a bunch of prissy girls playing two-hand touch,' says Vanessa Sanchez of the San Diego Seduction. Allow her to clarify: "We like to look hot, but we like to hit people, too."

"It's real athletes playing real foot­ball," adds Ashley Helmstetter of the Miami Caliente. "It's not just inex­perienced models running around pretending to tackle one another."

"Most men are shocked and ask a million questions," says the Baltimore Charm's Stephanie Rollis. That, in fact, is her personal litmus test. "Any man who knows me will respond, 'That's perfect for you!' because he knows I am obsessed with playing football."

Just another pretty what? Clockwise from left: STEPHANIE ROLLIS (Baltimore Charm) and JEANNETTE MCCOY (Orlando Fantasy) were both avid basketball players in high school. McCoy recalls, "I worked hard on my crossover dribble and had a deadly jump shot."

Meanwhile, ASHLEY HELMSTETTER (Miami Caliente), TANYKA RENEE (Philadelphia Passion) and MIKAYLA WINGLE (Tampa Breeze) have played everything from baseball to lacrosse. "I even played peewee football for a year," says Helmstetter. "But that doesn't really count."