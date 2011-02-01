Kayla Gets Real

MISS AUGUST 2008 CONQUERS HER FEARS IN THE JUNGLE MI MA EELEBBin.JETMEOBTOFHM!

w

Kayla Collins accepted the offer to

be a contestant on the 10th season of

the popular U.K. reality-TV show I'm

a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! the

diminutive _.. __

y '^r' ZJ-year-old beauty never imag­ined the struggles she would face. For nearly three weeks she cohabited with her 12 competitors on a remote island and contended with torren­tial rain, crude living conditions and disturb­ing insects—all while engaging in a myriad of unsavory challenges. "In one trial I had to hold a huge cockroach with prickly legs in my mouth for 20 seconds," Kayla recalls. "It kept trying to push its way out." Despite this and other horrors, Kayla persevered: Out of 13 cast members she was the eighth to be cut.

"I would never have thought

thought I could do the things I did, but I just went into survival mode and forgot my fears," she says. Naturally, the return to civilization was sweet—her first shower, indoors and sans TV cameras, particu­larly so. "It felt amazing to shower naked again," she says. "I was in there for over an hour."