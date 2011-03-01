Girls of the Mediterranean

A BREATHTAKING TOUR OF A REGION RIPE WITH BEAUT1
,he most striking thing about
the coastal regions of the
Mediterranean is the jux
taposition of ancient cultures and
architecture with hot, tautly curved
young women dressed in designer
nothingness. Documentation of these
women's mystique can be traced to
ancient Greek mythology, particu
larly Homer's chronicle of Helen
of Troy, the fabled Mediterranean
knockout whose lethally attractive
face launched a thousand ships
and sparked the Trojan War. Today,
photographers for playboy's Medi
terranean editions spend their hours
combing the cities and villages in search of arresting pulchritude. Beautiful women can be found strolling among the whitewashed villas of Greece's coastal towns, frolicking in the picturesque Italian countryside, cavorting on the pristine beaches of Croatia and meandering through the crowds on the narrow stone streets of Spain. We culled playboy's international editions from Greece, Spain, Slovenia, Croatia and Italy and found 10 ravishing examples of what this glorious region has to offer. As you'll discover, the coastlines aren't the only views worth taking in.
Looking like a true Greek goddess, playboy Greece's Playmate of the Year 2010 (above) poses on the island of Cret
playboy Germany's Miss July 2007 (right) gets wet during her shoot in Turkey. The model owes her olive skin to her Italian father.
ideal spot for making love is on a beach in Bora Bora. The Spanish-Norwegian model (below cerl
ter) doesn't care that some might consider her brazen—she's proud of her body and her sensuality.
playboy Italy's Miss June 2009 (below) was raised near Lake Como, where the vistas are almost as striking as the women.
^
isic. |
The Greek vixen (above) represented her country in the Model of the World competition. playboy Slovenia's Miss November 2010 (below left) says it's important for a woman to feel "erotic and beautiful."
playboy Croatia's Miss October 2010 (below right) can work both sides of the camera—she's an accomplished phot
rapher. playboy Italy's Miss October 2009 (right) is a world traveler who loves reading and classical music.
