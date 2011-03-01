Girls of the Mediterranean

A BREATHTAKING TOUR OF A REGION RIPE WITH BEAUT1

,he most striking thing about

the coastal regions of the

Mediterranean is the jux­

taposition of ancient cultures and

architecture with hot, tautly curved

young women dressed in designer

nothingness. Documentation of these

women's mystique can be traced to

ancient Greek mythology, particu­

larly Homer's chronicle of Helen

of Troy, the fabled Mediterranean

knockout whose lethally attractive

face launched a thousand ships

and sparked the Trojan War. Today,

photographers for playboy's Medi­

terranean editions spend their hours

combing the cities and villages in search of arresting pulchritude. Beautiful women can be found stroll­ing among the whitewashed villas of Greece's coastal towns, frolicking in the picturesque Italian countryside, cavorting on the pristine beaches of Croatia and meandering through the crowds on the narrow stone streets of Spain. We culled playboy's interna­tional editions from Greece, Spain, Slovenia, Croatia and Italy and found 10 ravishing examples of what this glorious region has to offer. As you'll discover, the coastlines aren't the only views worth taking in.

Looking like a true Greek goddess, playboy Greece's Playmate of the Year 2010 (above) poses on the island of Cret

playboy Germany's Miss July 2007 (right) gets wet during her shoot in Turkey. The model owes her olive skin to her Italian father.

ideal spot for making love is on a beach in Bora Bora. The Spanish-Norwegian model (below cerl

ter) doesn't care that some might consider her brazen—she's proud of her body and her sensuality.

playboy Italy's Miss June 2009 (below) was raised near Lake Como, where the vistas are almost as striking as the women.

^

isic. |

The Greek vixen (above) represented her country in the Model of the World competition. playboy Slovenia's Miss November 2010 (below left) says it's important for a woman to feel "erotic and beautiful."

playboy Croatia's Miss October 2010 (below right) can work both sides of the camera—she's an accomplished phot

rapher. playboy Italy's Miss October 2009 (right) is a world traveler who loves reading and classical music.

irranean girls at club.playbsy.com.