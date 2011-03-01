Playmate: Ashley Mattingly

BREAK A SWEAT WITH MISS MARCH

I

'm really good at having fun!" says 24-year-old Ashley Mattingly. Evidence of her carefree spirit: She revels in traveling on annual "girls' trips" to such locales as Monaco and Greece ("I've been to Santorini, Mykonos and Athens—amazing"). She throws dinner parties ("I love to entertain with wine, food and flowers") and she kayaks off the coast of Malibu, where she will occasionally partake in some au naturel relaxation ("I take everything off, lie back and go 'Ahhh...'"). A shy kid, her enchantingjoie de vivre first burst forth in high school. 'Joining the track and cross-country teams helped bring out my personality," explains Ashley, a native Texan who four years ago moved from Dallas to Beverly Hills. "At the end of every race I would laugh. People would ask me why I was laughing so hard, and I'd say, 'I'm just having so much fun!'" Today, however, her pleasure has become more glam. "I adore slipping on a Versace dress and a pair of Jimmy Choos and going to dinner at Madeo in L.A., which is so much fun and such a scene. The paparazzi are always out front! I don't just love the glamour scene; I want to be part of it." So take heed: If you're driving along Rodeo Drive, be on the lookout for a silver BMW. "Do I weave in and out of cars?" asks our unstoppable Miss March. "Yes. But it's not that I'm driving too fast; it's that everybody else is driving too slow!"

MISS^flARCH

PLAYBOY'S PLAYMATE OF THE MONTH

PLAYMATE DATA SHEET

NAME:

. 'OXT'C

4}

UATST; /JK HTPS

WETGHT:

BIRTH DATE : ^lUQW BIRTHPLACE :

ambitions

T6 altaaifi be a fan, Helpful person LMdnV -to ^Yfo "Vhis inte Cl

flbrinq

TURN-ONS:.

TURNOFFS:

MY IDEA OF SEXY

FAVORITE SONG OF THE DAY:

/UTl/3

pV1 bij iTT) Evdution - l-fe

ALL-TIME FAVORITE MOVIE:.

j

Mi)rY)glli. 1^ n^Ver-ftute-VO mate Ifin^ laugh I

in

See more of Miss March at clutualQMboy.com.

WATCH MISS MARCH'S VIDEO DATA SHEET AT PLAYBOY.COM/DATASHEET.