Playboy's sexiest celebrities

WE ARE NOW IN A FULL-BLOWN

GOLDEN AGE OF CELEBRITY

SEXINESS

t's 2011 and our ideas about

what's sexy have never been more mature, so to speak. We're not going to give you any of this 40-is-the-new-20 bullshit. Twenty is 20, and it's a damn fine age to be. But it seems that today's 20-somethings (you know who they are) are more sexualized than sexy. Sex appeal is projected onto them, whereas a 30-year-old babe is a woman who knows what she's doing. She's worldly, smart, confident. She owns it.

It is no coincidence that the perennial siren of this bunch— arguably the sexiest woman on the planet—turned 30 this year.

People magazine in November, flashing bedroom eyes at the camera, with the incongruous caption kim kardashian at 30: I

THOUGHT I'D BE MARRIED BY NOW.

Michelle Williams is 30. Jes­sica Simpson is 30. Jessica Alba turns 30 this month, Natalie

Portman turns 30 in June and Beyonce hits it in September. Sophie Monk and Kelly Brook are already 31. Anna Paquin is 28 and getting sexier by the year, if you ask us.

Take another look at this trend and you'll agree that we've reached a golden age of the MILF. The women who were on our mind at the end of the 20th century (when the word MILF first surfaced) are still fueling fantasies 11 years into the 21st. Angelina Jolie first blew us away as the hot heroin-addict supermodel Gia in 1998; she's now 35 and on top of the world. Brooke Burke is knock­ing on the door of 40. J. Lo is 41, Pamela Anderson is 43 and Halle Berry is 44. (Halle looks better at 44 than she did at 24, for crying out loud.) Each has had kids. For yesterday's sex symbols, age and motherhood may have been setbacks; today we know that sex appeal is a marathon, not a sprint.

As you peruse this year's installment of Playboy's Sexi­est Celebrities, you may find a new face or two. But for the most part you'll enjoy a certain intimacy with these shocking beauties. You've gotten to know them over the years on the big and small screens and in the pages of this magazine. They

enced women who remain on top of their game. Sit back and enjoy their company.